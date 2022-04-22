Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India without a charger in the Box

The Galaxy M53, Samsung’s latest mid-range 5G smartphone, has finally arrived. This is the successor of the Galaxy M52 5G, which was released in 2021.

The business is introducing a more competent processor with the next edition, as well as a few other modifications in the display, battery, and camera departments.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G – Specification and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This is not an LTPO panel, unlike the premium Samsung handsets, and hence does not allow variable refresh rates. Despite having a big 5000 mAh battery, the smartphone has a plastic shell and frame and weighs just 176 grams.

The Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC powers the smartphone, which has 6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone includes two nano-SIM card slots, one of which supports a 5G network. Despite having an AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy M53 includes a fingerprint sensor incorporated into the power button on the side.

The Galaxy M53’s quad-camera configuration has a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. In addition, there is a 32MP selfie camera in front one which supports 1080p recording.

The Galaxy M53 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports 25W rapid charging through the USB Type-C connection.

It should be noted that the smartphone only comes with a USB Type-C cord and that the charging adaptor must be purchased separately, which costs slightly more than Rs. 1,000 in India.

Pricing for Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Beginning April 29, the Samsung Galaxy M53 will be available exclusively on Amazon in India. The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage costs Rs. 23,999, whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model actually costs Rs. 25,999.

Please keep in mind that there are these simply initial prices, which provide Rs. 2,500 ICICI flat discount.

The Galaxy M53 appears to be a nice gadget if you are searching for a mid-range 5G smartphone from Samsung with a powerful CPU and a faster refresh rate display. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will also receive two years of software upgrades and four years of security patches, according to the company.

The phone is also available in two colour options: Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green. The Galaxy M53 5G will be available for purchase on the Samsung website and Amazon India on April 29 at 12 p.m.

