OnePlus Buds N featuring 30 Hours of Battery Backup launched officially

At its launch in China, OnePlus also unveiled its latest set of wireless earphones, in addition to the OnePlus Ace smartphone.

OnePlus Buds N is the name of the latest audio attachment. At a cheap price, the new True Wireless Stereo earbuds provide a slew of high-end features including 94ms ultra-low latency, 12.4mm drivers, and up to 30 hours of music playing.

What does OnePlus Buds N feature?

The OnePlus Buds N wireless earbuds are in-ear and have a flat stem. In addition to greater durability, the wearable is IP55 certified for water and dust protection. The earbuds have touch controls that allow users to play/pause music and skip to the next track.

The same method may be used to activate the voice assistant on a linked smartphone. Unfortunately, automated wear detection is not supported. The OnePlus Buds N’s 12.4mm Dynamic drivers are said to provide ultra-clear sound. The audio accessory is optimized to produce deep bass, a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, and a driver sensitivity of 98dB.

Earbuds provide twin microphones for noise cancellation during calls. Each earphone weighs only approximately 4.8 grams and comes with big, medium, and tiny silicone earplugs.

Each OnePlus Buds N earbud comes equipped with a 41mAh battery that is said to give up to seven hours of music playing. Notably, the wearable offers up to 30 hours of battery life with its charging pouch. According to the business, 10 minutes of charging may give up to five hours of music playback owing to the Flash charge quick charging technology.

Users will have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with the OnePlus Buds N. Dolby Atmos is also supported for devices such as the OnePlus 7 / Pro or later. Furthermore, the OnePlus Fast Pair capability is available for all OnePlus smartphones produced after the OnePlus 6.

Pricing for OnePlus Buds N

OnePlus has set competitive pricing for its latest pair of TWS wireless earphones at 199 Yuan, which roughly equates to Rs 2,300 in Indian currency. The wearable will be available in China beginning on April 27.

It’s worth mentioning that the Buds N earphones will be released in India as the OnePlus Nord Buds during an event on April 28. The OnePlus 10R (rebranded OnePlus Ace) and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones will be released in the nation alongside the new wireless earphones.

Also Read: