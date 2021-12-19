Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications and pricing – Launch expected for 4th January

For a long time, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been the buzz of the town. The phone was planned to be released this year, but Samsung decided to postpone it until next year. According to reports, the phone will be unveiled at Samsung’s CES 2022 keynote presentation on January 4, 2022. On January 4th, at 6:30 p.m. PST, the event will begin (8 am IST on January 5). The Galaxy S21 FE’s release date has yet to be confirmed by Samsung.

Numerous reports and speculations have already given us an idea of what’s coming in terms of features. A new report has been released that includes extensive features as well as price for all variations. We’ve covered all we know about the Galaxy S21 FE so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications gets leaked

A WinFuture study reveals the full list of features and prices. The Galaxy S21 FE will have a flat display and thinner bezels all around in terms of appearance. The front-facing camera will be housed in a punch-hole cutout in the middle. On the bottom edge, there will be a USB Type-C connector and a speaker grill.

The phone will include a triple camera system on the back, with the LED flash situated outside the camera module. The phone will also be available in a variety of colors, including Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White.

The Galaxy S21 FE is supposed to have a 6.4-inch “Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x” display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 401ppi, according to the specifications. The phone is also said to come with a fingerprint sensor inside in the display and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor or the Exynos 2100 SoC would be used in the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which would have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will include a 4,500 mAh battery and wireless charging capabilities. A 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom will make up the triple rear camera arrangement for imaging.

There will be a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2. For connection, the phone will have an IP68 certification, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. Finally, it will have dimensions of 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and a weight of 170 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pricing leaked online

The basic 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to cost EUR 749. The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will set you back EUR 819. Despite the fact that we have precise specifications and prices for the phone, the brand has yet to announce anything. The successor to the Galaxy S20 FE, on the other hand, is expected to come to India around the same time as the worldwide launch, leading us to anticipate that it would be available in India as early as January.

