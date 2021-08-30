Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to launch on September

In terms of sales, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has been a big hit among Samsung enthusiasts. There are many of the luxury features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, however, this phone is far more inexpensive than the flagship model. In preparation for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the business has been busy. Finally, after a long wait, the Fan Edition phone is ready to go on sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G tipped for September

There were rumors about an August release date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Z Flip 3. A lack of chips and other difficulties delayed the debut. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, according to a tip, is expected to launch in September.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be released on September 8, according to YouTuber Mauri QHD. In the tip, a Samsung employee claims to have leaked the news that the next Samsung phone would appear in the first week of September, according to the tipper It’s better to take this with a grain of salt until it’s confirmed.

S21 FE

Sept 8 this source is right often, but i can never share those leaks (too risky)this is one of those rare ones that i actually can.

he got it from a Sammy representative like usual,but says that personally he would wait to see🧂

im not 1st but since it comes from Sammy.. — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 27, 2021

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G?

Samsung Fan Edition is expected to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, according to sources and rumors. Speculation about Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has been going around for a long now. Snapdragon 888 processor and 6GB RAM have claimed to power the device, which was found on the Google Play Console.

The purported Samsung Galaxy S21 FE debuted on Geekbench at the same time, with 8GB of RAM. Then we might be looking at two RAM types if this is accurate. FCC records also show that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is capable of 45W fast charging. However, this is also a bit of a surprise, considering most Samsung phones only support 25W fast charging.

Just with Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, we may expect a punch-hole cutout in the middle. Expect a triple-camera system at the back as well as a strong selfie camera on the next iPhone. Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are yet to be revealed. Expect it to be somewhat more costly than the Galaxy S20 FE from the first generation of the Galaxy S20 series.

What else do we know?

This is the only information about the forthcoming phone that can be found on Bluetooth’s official certification website. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, on the other hand, has been stirring the rumor mill for some time, releasing its features in great detail as it has.

It has also emerged on several certifications and listing sites, which gives us a sense of what to anticipate when the smartphone is released later this year or early next year.

