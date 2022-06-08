Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition with Collector’s item launched officially

Samsung has already been working with other companies to offer limited-edition versions of its smartphones, smartwatches, and earphones. To commemorate the release of the Diablo Immortal game for smartphones, Samsung will release the Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition smartphone as part of its new relationship.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the South Korean brand’s most premium flagship presently on the market. However, it appears that the brand is not quite finished with the series. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition was just launched, with just 100 units available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition

LG Uplus, South Korea’s third-largest mobile carrier, will introduce the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition. According to reports, Samsung would sell only 100 pieces of the special edition smartphone to selected clients via a global lottery.

However, according to some rumors, the new phone would only be offered in the South Korean market. However, the pricing of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition remains unknown. According to Yonhap, LG Uplus will begin taking applications for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition on June 10 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM Indian time). If these allegations are correct, Samsung would distribute just 100 copies of the smartphone through a lottery to lucky winners.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition – What does it feature?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition has the same features as the regular Samsung Galaxy S22, which was released earlier this year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU is combined with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage in the smartphone. It has three cameras, one of which is a 50MP main shooter.

It does, however, include a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W rapid charging capabilities. It also has 15W wireless charging and reverses charging capabilities. Aside from the features, the special edition of the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a few extras.

The Diablo Immortal Edition Samsung Galaxy S22 will come with a specially designed leather mouse pad, a phone cover, a wireless charging pad, and a Blizzard gift card. Diablo Immortal fans should look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 special edition, which will be a collector’s item.

However, the smartphones’ availability in Indian smartphone markets still remains unknown. We will be updating you with more confirmed updates as things get confirmed in the near future.

Also Read: