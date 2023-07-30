OnePlus Nord CE 3: – Sale Starts August 3rd!

Smartphone maker, OnePlus has released their new OnePlus phone which is the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 phone. The premium phone comes with a great set of features and specifications where you will be getting some great premium flagship features.

The new OnePlusNord CE 3 phone was released as a great phone under a price budget of Rs. 30,000. However, you will be getting some great specs for the price and also you will be able to buy the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 phone which will be going on sale for the first time on August 5th. Let’s take a deep delve into the sale details and phone specifications.

What Does the New Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Feature?

Talking about the feature side of the new OnePlus Nord CE 3, on the front side the smartphone will be coming with a widely spread 6.7-inch panel which will be an AMOLED display that will be having a punch-hole camera on the front side.

The display comes in an aspect ratio of 20:9 and also it supports a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection too.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is powered by the most powerful Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 782G soc, which is a 6nm processor which supports a faster clock speed of up to 2.7 GHz.

Talking about the camera side, the smartphones will be coming with a trio housed cameras on the rear side where you will be getting a 50MP main sensor which is a new Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS.

Also, the rear camera combines another Ultra-wide angle sensor of 8GB and a 2MP macro shooter too. On the front side, you will be getting a 16MP selfie shooter.

On the battery side, the phone will be coming with a bigger 5,000 mAh battery which is combined with a faster battery charging of up to 80W too. On the software side, the smartphone will be coming with Android OS 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top of it.

Oneplus Nord CE 3 to Go on Sale on August 3rd

Talking about the sale, we have a new leak from Yogesh Brar which claims that the new smartphone from the Chinese-based giant, OnePlus will be going for its first-ever sale on the 3rd of August this year.

Alongside the smartphone, we also have speculations claiming that OnePlus will be providing an overall discount worth Rs. 2,0000 through selected banks too.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 was launched in two different variants where you will be getting a base variant, 8GB of RAM combined with 128GB of storage will be released for a price tag of Rs. 26,999.

There is also a top-end variant where you will be getting more RAM and storage which is specifically around 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, this variant can be bought for just Rs. 28,999.

Conclusion

With its striking feature set and amazing set of specifications, the new OnePlus Nord CE 3 is creating a stir. This phone offers flagship-level features at an affordable price of Rs. 30,000, making it a great option for people looking for premium performance without breaking the bank.

Mark August 3rd on your calendars for the highly anticipated launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. Furthermore, there are speculations of a further discount of Rs. 2,000 offered by a few banks, which would make this smartphone even more alluring.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 accommodates a wide range of preferences and budgets with its two available configurations, 8GB of RAM with 128GB storage for Rs. 26,999 and 12GB of RAM with 256GB storage for Rs. 28,999. Prepare yourself to enjoy the OnePlus Nord CE 3’s greatest flagship features at a reasonable price. Enjoy your shopping!

