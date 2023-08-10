Ice Universe Shares Leaked Specification for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Korean giant, Samsung has performed well especially in the smartphone markets, thanks to its amazing catalog of products ranging from budget-friendly Galaxy M and A series phones to premium flagships S series models. Every year, we get to see Samsung always trying to push off limits with features and specifications for their new smartphone, this year we saw the Samsung Galaxy S23 series which just took everything to the next level.

It’s been nearly 10 months since the Galaxy S23 series was launched and as per the Samsung timeline, the next S series flagship possibly, the Galaxy S24 series right around its corner with a few more months left to make its way to launch.

As there are many anticipations about the smartphone, recently we got some leaks rumors specifically about the camera sensors of the smartphone. So, if you are excited about next’s years Galaxy S24, specifically for Galaxy S24 Ultra and possibly looking to buy one, then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – Camera Specification Leaked

Every year, we see Samsung always striving to bring improved specifications and features to its S series flagship phones.

Similarly, for the coming year’s Galaxy S24 flagships, we also speculate that the Korean giant has been working on something unique and trying to push the border furthermore.

Exclusive: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera！ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2023

In the past, camera configurations were mostly improved by Samsung and it may not change coming year too. Talking about specific about the Galaxy S24 series, a well-known tipster, Ice Universe who has been more famously known for his credible leaks on upcoming products took the Twitter after he shared recent leaks about Galaxy S24’s camera setup.

As per the tipsters, the upcoming new Galaxy S24 series, specifically the top-end model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be coming with a new 50MP telephoto sensor which will be providing 3x telephoto zoom but with improved hardware, the overall quality of the zoomed-in pictures will be way better.

Though we may see an upgrade over the telephoto sensor when it comes to its main sensor, Samsung is going to keep the same 200MP sensor for its new Flagship models too.

However, to justify, there might be minor tweaks made to the new models to perform better in lighting as well as low lighting conditions.

Also, Samsung is going to add a 10X periscope sensor to its Galaxy S23 Ultra with a few adjustments to improve the overall quality. However, there is no update on if the Korean giant will consider bringing changes to its existing Ultrawide angle sensor or not. The same is applied to the front-facing selfie cameras as well.

Other Leaks On Galaxy S24 Models

While anticipations are floating around about the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera, here we have other features which will possibly be featured in the coming Samsung Galaxy S24 models.

The first and foremost upgrade will be to its processor where we will be getting to see an even faster and well efficient chipset, thanks to the even more efficient under-development Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which will be taking performance as well as battery power to next level.

To improve the battery, the top-end variant of the Samsung phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a new EV battery which will be increasing the overall battery life to the next level.

To make a strong competition against its biggest competitor, Apple! Samsung will finally bring titanium case phones which will not only make their new S24 models sturdier but infact you also get a great premium feel too.

On the software side, Samsung will be upgrading the overall software department with the latest new OS as well as user interface where we will see the latest Android 14 OS based on OneUI 6.0 out of the box.

Source: Ice Universe

