OnePlus Ace Race Edition is expected to launch soon

The Nord 2T 5G is expected to be released in India on May 19. Aside from that, the Nord 3 is anticipated to be the next model to be released by the firm. Earlier this month, tipster Mukul Sharma discovered the OnePlus Nord 3 on the official OnePlus India website, indicating an impending launch in India.

OnePlus has not yet announced anything about the impending Nord 3. Several reports, however, have given us an indication of what to expect from the same. Based on this, the previously leaked OnePlus Ace Race Edition will be released in India as the OnePlus Nord 3. The OnePlus Ace Race Edition will be unveiled on May 17 in China.

OnePlus Nord 3 – What does it Feature?

According to rumors, the Nord 3 will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120hz. The gadget will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max CPU, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone will sport a triple-camera configuration with a 64MP primary shooter. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper are included. The battery will be 4,900 mAh and will enable 65W rapid charging technology. It will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor and will ship with Android 12.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be available in grey and blue, according to the official teaser. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition’s camera module is quite similar to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro, with triple cameras at the back. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has a punch-hole cutout on the left side for the selfie camera sensor on the front. It will include a 3.5mm headphone port but will not have the alert slider. There will be a fingerprint scanner on the side. Furthermore, the volume controls will be located on the device’s right side.

Will OnePlus Ace Race Edition will be launched as Nord 3?

In the nation, OnePlus sells its Nord and high-end numbering series. There is a likelihood that the new Ace Race Edition will only be available in a few areas, such as its native nation. Given that OnePlus has previously released the Dimensity 8100 Max-powered OnePlus 10R in India, the firm may release another Dimensity 8100 Max-powered phone in the Nord series.

As a result, the Ace Race Edition phone may be relaunched as the Nord 3 with minor changes. According to rumors, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be available in India by July, while the precise launch date has yet to be confirmed. Also, we recommend that our readers take this information with a grain of salt because we haven’t received confirmation from the brand.

Also Read: