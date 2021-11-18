Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series may feature Exynos Socs instead of Snapdragon

The Galaxy Tab S8 series from Samsung is stated to contain the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy S8 Ultra. According to reports, the next-generation Galaxy Tab S8 series will be released in early 2022.

The tablet’s specifications and cost have already been leaked on the internet several times. The new information has disclosed the color possibilities for all three tablets.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ will be available in three color options: Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold, while the Ultra variant will only be available in Gray. Aside from the color selections, the article revealed nothing more about the next Galaxy tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be powered by Exynos SoCs. However, according to a prior source, Samsung would employ the Snapdragon 898 CPU or the SD888 for the Tab S8 series. As a result, until more trustworthy information becomes available, it is best to treat this as conjecture.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to have significantly thicker bezels surrounding the display, with the front camera located on the right bezel.

The basic Tab S8 and Tab S8+ are both believed to have a 120Hz display; however, the latter will have a 12.4-inch OLED panel, and the standard Tab S8 will have an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen.

They might have an 8MP front-facing sensor and a dual-rear camera arrangement with 13MP resolution. The Tab S8 might have an 8,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, while the Galaxy Tab S8+ could have a 10,090 mAh battery with the same 45W fast charging.

Both are expected to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The Ultra variant is believed to include a 14.6-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will also feature two storage capacities and a dual-camera module on both sides.

Samsung might employ an 8MP main lens and a 5MP ultrawide lens for selfies, and a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for the back panel.

A 12,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities will also power the tablet. Finally, it will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, be 5.5mm thick, and weigh 650 kilos.

Expected Pricing for Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series

The trio is claimed to come in three flavors: Wi-Fi, LTE, and 5G. The Ultra variant is expected to start at KRW 1,469,000 (about Rs. 95,478), while the Tab S8+ might start at KRW 1,149,000. (around Rs. 74,680).

Finally, the basic Tab S8 is expected to start at KRW 829,000. (roughly Rs. 53,800). Samsung has not yet released any information about future tablets. As a result, we recommend that you take this information with a grain of salt.

