Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series Moniker might have been confirmed

Samsung is preparing to release its next-generation Galaxy Watch series in the next months, and there have already been various reports about the future smartwatches. According to data revealed in the Samsung Health app, we now have the official names of the forthcoming Galaxy Watch models. It has also been disclosed that Samsung may discontinue the Galaxy Watch Classic line. Continue reading for more information.

Samsung Could Discontinue the Galaxy Watch Classic!

It’s worth noting that the Samsung Health app makes no mention of a Galaxy Watch 5 Classic. This leads us to suspect that when the Galaxy Watch 5 series is released, Samsung will retire the Galaxy Watch Classic series.

Furthermore, as 9to5Google pointed out, the placeholder photos (which show below each of the models) of the Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro utilise a depiction of the Galaxy Watch 4. This might imply that the Galaxy Watch 5 series, like its predecessor, will have a sporty look.

Aside from that, though, nothing is known about the next Galaxy Watch 5 series. According to some sources, Samsung may eliminate the rotating bezel on its next smartwatches, as well as include a temperature sensor and battery improvements. It is also believed to include sapphire glass and a titanium structure, which might result in a high price tag.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 series is set to debut in August, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 smartphones. However, more such confirmed information is still required. So, stay tuned with us on TechStory for further information.

When will Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 5 released?

If Samsung sticks to its typical product schedule, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will most likely be released in August 2022. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be revealed during the Samsung Unpacked keynote on February 9 (here’s how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022), the business is renowned for throwing a second major event over the summer.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 were released in August 2021, along with the formal introduction of the Galaxy Watch 4. As a result, the Galaxy Watch 5 might be released with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or another foldable device.

In the weeks preceding a new launch, Samsung’s goods are frequently leaked or teased. In other words, we should have a better idea of the Galaxy Watch 5 release date as the day approaches.

Also Read: