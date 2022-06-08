Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature 1TB internal Storage Space

Given that Samsung released the current generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S series earlier this year, it is now time to anticipate the foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the future smartphones. It is scheduled to be unveiled at the forthcoming Unpacked 2022 event in August of this year.

Several rumors and predictions have surfaced in the run-up to the release of this smartphone. One recent story speculates on the storage capacity of Samsung’s future foldable smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to be following in the footsteps of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Storage Capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaked

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include 1TB of storage capacity. It will be a significant improvement over the 512GB storage capacity offered by the previous generation device, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to the rumor, the forthcoming Samsung smartphone with 1TB storage might include model numbers SM-F936J, SM-F936N, and SM-F936W. It is also expected to be similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company’s most expensive smartphone to date with 1TB of storage capacity.

Having said that, this will be the second smartphone to feature a 1TB storage capacity. If this is accurate, we may anticipate future high-end models to include high-capacity storage space that can be used to satisfy all of their storage needs.

Furthermore, beginning with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung discontinued the use of a microSD card for expanded storage capacity. Instead of supplying more storage capacity, the corporation began offering greater storage alternatives. The last folding model, the Galaxy Z Fold3, also lacks a microSD card slot, although the top-end edition offers 512GB of storage.

In combination to the better camera, performance, and other features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will provide 1TB of storage capacity for all of your needs. It might be handy for preserving high-resolution photographs taken by camera hardware. While the high-end edition may come with 1TB of storage capacity, other storage options such as 256GB and 512GB may also be available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – What will it feature?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is likely to be much improved and upgraded over its predecessor. It might have three cameras, each with a 50MP main sensor. Furthermore, the ultra-wide sensor might provide an increased 3x optical zoom capabilities.

According to some claims, the phone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB of RAM. It is said to have a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to include a 6.2-inch secondary display with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

On top of that, the gadget will most likely run Android 12 including One UI on top. To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, we must wait for an official announcement from the business.

