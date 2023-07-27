Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 India Price Revealed

There has been a lot of hype floating around the new foldable as well as flippable smartphones by the Korean giant, Samsung which is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Finally, the Korean-based smartphone maker has unveiled the pricing of its new foldable as well as flippable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well as Galaxy Z Flip 5. So, if you are someone who has been looking forward to getting in hands with a new phone for this season, then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

Indian Pricing for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Has Been Revealed

There are many foldable and flippable phones on the market. However, the phones from Samsung are among the best phones you can get for the price.

Initially, the first-ever innovative phones was released by Samsung after which many other sequel phones were also released with now the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Moving to the pricing side, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s pricing is starting at Rs. 99,999 where you will be getting 8GB of RAM combined with 256GB of internal storage.

There is another variant for the smartphone which combines the same RAM but here you get more storage of up to 512GB which can be bought for just Rs. 1,09,999.

On the other hand, you can get a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just Rs. 1,54,999 where you will be getting 12GB of RAM with the combination of different storage variants including 256GB, 512GB and 1TB too. The first variant is priced at around Rs. 1,54,999 then the mid varaint is priced at Rs. 1,64,999 and the top end variant is priced for Rs. 1,84,999.

Samsung Reeals Exclusive Discounts for Pre-Order Customers

The customers who have opted for the pre-order will be getting an exclusive pre-order benefit for this new phone, where the Korean giant has promised to provide exclusive discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Pre Order Offers

So, talking about the offers for Galaxy Z Flip 5, here Samsung is providing benefits worth Rs. 20,000 that also includes an Rs. 12,000 upgrade bonus and a direct price slash of Rs. 8,000. However, the Pre-order buyers will be getting an option to buy their favorite foldable and flippable phone for no-cost EMI for up to nine months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – Pre Order offers

If you happen to pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold then you will be able to avail of more benefits worth Rs. 23,000 where you will be getting Rs. 5,000 as an upgrade bonus and Rs. 8,000 bank cashback.

Samsung has also added another offer where if the user goes for a higher 256 or 512GB variant, he or she will be eligible to get additional benefits worth Rs. 10,000.

That’ not all! While launching the new flagships, the Korean based smartphone maker also confirmed that they will be provding additional exclusive gift for their pre-order customers with an exclusibe Silicone Case with a Ring which actually costs around Rs. 4,199 for Z Flip 5 and for Z Fold 5, pre-order customers will be getting a Standing Case with a Strap which is worh around Rs. 6,299.

Conclusion

We have some fantastic news for all of you who love smartphones, and the wait is now over. The prices for Samsung’s newest foldable and flippable wonders, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, have been revealed. Prepare yourself for a unique smartphone experience!

Therefore, now is the time to upgrade to a new flippable or foldable phone if you’ve been eagerly awaiting it. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung provide unparalleled innovation, design, and power. Don’t pass up these wonderful opportunities, and reserve your spot to explore the smartphone of the future.

Before it’s too late, get over to the pre-order page and claim your special bonuses. Happy pre-ordering, and get ready to take your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5 on an unforgettable trip!

