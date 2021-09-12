Samsung releases eco-friendly watchbands made from apple peel

Samsung has announced a limited-edition collection of sustainably produced watch straps for the Galaxy Watch 4 designed by fashion designer Sami Miró, the founder of Sami Miro Vintage.

Leaving aside any guffaws at Samsung HQ about a designer utilizing mashed-up apples-with-a-capital-A to construct wristwatch bands, this is yet another method for the business to broaden the appeal of its adaptable watch.

There are six new watch bands in total, two of which are crafted from apple peel rather than rubber, leather, or metal.

Although the Stratus Sky and Midnight Black Sami Miro bands appear to be made of leather, they are made from waste collected by the fruit industry and are vegan and cruelty-free.

The material actually comes from waste collected by the fruit industry, and is labeled as vegan and cruelty-free.

Cloud Navy, Aurora Night, Earth Sunrise, and Dawn Atlas are the other four watch bands, which are composed of a nontoxic, eco-friendly TPU.

If you’re not aware with Sami Miro Vintage, the brand is committed to sustainability and frequently creates limited-edition things made entirely of repurposed materials, so it’s no surprise that she’s treated her Samsung straps in the same way.

None of them require DMF-based solvents or polymers, and they can all be recycled.

“I am proud that we sourced sustainable materials for the entire collection,” Miró said. “My designs were inspired by the beauty of our planet, and I want the collection to serve as a reminder to stay mindful and connected to the Earth.”

Miró has produced three watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4 that can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store in addition to the watch bands.

The Galaxy Watch 4 straps, like all of Sami Miró’s collections, are limited edition, and while Samsung hasn’t said how many will be made, it’s worth getting in early if you really want one.

As of today, they’re available for purchase from Samsung’s own web store, with pricing starting at $40. To utilize the watch straps and watch faces, you must own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung already employs sustainable materials in its packaging, and as of last year, all of its facilities in the United States, China, and Europe were powered entirely by renewable energy (although this is not the situation in all locations, such as Korea).

However, it still has a long way to go in terms of reducing the environmental impact of its products, particularly in terms of repairability.