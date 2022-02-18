Samsung scheduled Galaxy MWC Event 2022 for 27th of February

Samsung has confirmed its attendance at the Mobile World Congress in 2022. (MWC). The company would take part in the upcoming big event virtually. The concert will be streamed live on Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel beginning February 27 at 7:00 p.m. GMT.

Samsung said at MWC 2022 that it would unveil a new age of linked mobile devices via a virtual invitation posted on Samsung Newsroom. It didn’t go into great depth, but somehow it did say that its new tools will “redefine the future of how we work and learn.”

A teaser for Samsung’s MWC 2022 event has also been released. However, it looks to be a generic one, since it depicts all of the company’s latest mobile gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, foldable, smartwatches, tablets, and the S Pen.

Perhaps the firm will make a slew of software-related Galaxy ecosystem announcements. The Korean behemoth is looking to establish itself as a worldwide leader in the linked experience market.

Samsung, on the other hand, is currently working on a few hardware devices. The Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53, for example, have just received a flurry of regulatory approvals.

So they could get a chance to shine in the blockbuster event later this month. New Galaxy wearables, including as smartwatches and TWS earphones, are unlikely to debut during MWC 2022. As the event approaches, we should hear more about it.

Samsung to make a virtual debut for MWC 2022

The previous few years have been anything from ordinary. MWC was impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic, which infected everyone and everything. Due to the pandemic, the event’s 2021 edition has been pushed back to June. The same reason led to the cancellation of MWC 2020.

While the expo will return to its traditional February date this year, some major companies, including Sony and Lenovo, have withdrawn their actual participation from the event.

They’ve gone completely virtual due to fears about coronavirus. Samsung has also stated that it would not be present on the MWC 2022 show floor.

Nevertheless, the show’s organizers, GSMA, are still preparing an in-person event for individuals who are interested. MWC 2022 is set to commence on February 28 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona.

The show will be on display until March 3rd. On the official website, you may learn more about the major event’s schedule.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy MWC Event?

This event will be live-streamed, so you can watch it online, on Samsung’s social networks, and on YouTube. When the Livestream is ready, we’ll embed it here for your convenience.

Also Read: