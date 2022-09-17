Samsung to adopt Satellite Connectivity Feature for their future Galaxy smartphones

Starting with the Cupertino giant, Apple now again we have speculations claiming that we will get to see the Korean smartphone maker, Samsung soon will adopt the new “Satellite Connectivity Feature” for the smartphone launched in the near future.

Recently, we got to see Apple launching the iPhone 14 models for this year which included some new innovative features.

Talking about the new feature, “Satellite Connectivity” was in the spotlight and got unveiled with this new iPhone 14 model. Although, this feature can only be used to make urgent SOS calls for people who are stuck in locations without cellular connectivity.

This feature is quite handy for many iPhone users as the signals will be trapped from satellites instead of cellular towers which makes it accessible to text anyone using their iPhones within any location.

As we mentioned, this new feature is said to make its way to Samsung devices soon. Let’s make a deep dive into what the upcoming devices will be featuring:

Samsung Galaxy Devices with Satellite Connectivity

As of now, it must be quite clear that we will get to see Samsung adopting this Satellite Connectivity feature for their future coming Samsung Galaxy devices which include both premium devices as well as budget-friendly devices too.

However, if we get to Samsung launching this new feature then probably we will get to see this feature first making its way to premium Galaxy devices which includes the S series as well as Fold and Flip devices too.

Adding more details to this! It will be safe to assume that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series which is said to make its way to launch in early’s next year will be among the first’s Samsung phones to feature this connectivity feature.

samsung to jump the " SOS satellite S*** " bandwagon .. #next — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) September 15, 2022

Talking more about the satellite feature! As of now, this service hasn’t started as Apple has said that they will be starting this service by October or November in regions including USA and Canada.

Samsung Galaxy S23 with Satellite Connectivity?

As we mentioned above, we have speculations claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be the first Galaxy phone to come with a Satellite Connectivity feature onboard.

However, we will have to wait again to know whether this feature will be limited to SOS calling or will be extended to make proper calls.

As of now, we have reports claiming that the next year’s flagship smartphone will be launched with new upgraded cameras, processors, and also new Samsung-specific technology. We will be updating you with more details soon. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory.