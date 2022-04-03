Samsung to sell spare parts to make it accessible to repair Galaxy Smartphone

Customers will be able to fix their Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S20 devices themselves, according to Samsung. To assist its American customers, the company will give authentic spare parts as well as tutorials produced with the assistance of iFixit specialists.

In the United States, Samsung has just announced the commencement of an ambitious repair program. Throughout the summer, the South Korean conglomerate will distribute replacement parts, tools, and manuals to assist customers in repairing their cellphones on their own.

Initially, just a few models from the Samsung catalog are available for repair through the service. The Galaxy S21 (S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra), Galaxy S20 (S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra), and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablets are among them. “In the future, Samsung aims to expand self-repair to additional devices,” the firm pledges.

Customers will receive “authentic components, repair equipment, and straightforward, visual, step-by-step repair directions” created in collaboration with repair specialist iFixit, according to Samsung.

Users will be able to change the screen of their Galaxy S21/S20 or tablet, as well as the back panel or even the USB-C charging port, thanks to these guides and tools.

Following the completion of the repair, customers will be required to return the discarded components to Samsung for recycling via the post office.

Selling spare parts makes it’s accessible for user-friendly repairs

This initiative will be added to the brand’s existing offerings for clients looking to repair their devices. In the United States, the company provides repairs in an official store, an authorized center, or at the customer’s house. To complete the repair, Samsung professionals travel to the customer’s home. Finally, Samsung offers to send a phone in need of repair via postal service or shipping services such as UPS.

As a reminder, Apple released a similar tool, Self Service Repair, in November of last year. The service enables consumers to fix their iPhones, iPads, or MacBooks using Apple-supplied official spare parts.

Samsung has announced a significant upgrade to the Galaxy S22 that includes camera enhancements. According to Reddit users, the update is already available in South Korea and other European nations, however, the changelog appears to differ by location.

In Germany, for example, the description of a nearly 1.4 GB update merely includes general stability improvements and the April 1st security patch. However, customers in South Korea are benefiting from a variety of camera enhancements.

Perhaps the description of the European update merely omitted to mention certain enhancements, such as a basic security repair; this size seems excessive.

Also, as is customary with upgrades, it will be sent out in stages to different parts of the world.

