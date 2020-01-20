Samya.ai secured $6M in seed funding led by Sequoia India

Samya.ai, an enterprise revenue growth AI SaaS startup today, revealed that it has now secured $6 million in the seed funding round led by Sequoia India.

The startup other initials investors, including Deb Henretta, Ashish Gupta, Deborah Kops, Sandeep Sugla, and others, also participated in the round.

The startup will use the funds to scale up the team and win business in the global markets.

The company which is founded by the Deepinder Dhingra, Paven Palety, Shailendra Singh. Samya.ai is the only revenue growth AI startup in the consumer packaged goods space.

“Demand-supply interactions are becoming very unpredictable and vulnerable, resulting in huge lost revenue opportunity. This trend will continue unless addressed proactively, especially when a large number of CPG companies have been facing saturating growth”, Co-founder and CEO of Samya.ai, Shailendra ‘Shelly’ Singh, said.

