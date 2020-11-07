Fix crashed Google Maps on Android

In the fast running world of today, its Google Maps that guide you everywhere, every day! It wouldn’t be a lie to say, without Google maps, we’d lose our ways. Apart from giving you the shortest ways to reach your destination, it also offers facilities like sharing a place, business, address, directions, etc. However, the app that takes you everywhere sometimes breaks down too. Wondering how to fix crashed google maps on Android? This blog post is for you!

Fixing a crashed google maps might sound a tiresome task. But on the contrary, it is a pretty straightforward task to carry out. There are a number of procedures to follow with which you can fix a crashed google maps on Android.

Procedure1: Check out for updates.

Like a machine needs timely oiling, like our brain needs meditation, apps need regular up-gradation. Almost all the super-famed Google apps receive time to time updates. Keeping the apps updating keeps them bug-free and make them run ultra smoothly. If you look at the history of it, there are no such serious claims that declare Google maps don’t run smoothly. In cases when a map on the app crashes, a simple procedure to update the app to the latest version will solve the problem.

Here is how you can update Google Maps-

If you wish to use the most recent facilities of the app, you must download the latest version from the Google Play store.

You spare yourself avoidable taps if you are signed-in in your Google Play store. In such a case, all you have to do is open your Google Play Store, search for the Google Maps apps, and tap on update.

On the other hand, if you are not signed-in into your play store, you can follow these steps-

1. Open the Play Store on your Android phone

2. Search for the ‘Google Maps’ app

3. Tap on ‘Open’

4. Do not tap on ‘Install’ or the system will direct you to the sign-in screen which you have to avoid.

5. A ‘Sign-in’ screen will appear on your phone

6. There will be an option of ‘More’ on the top right side

7. You will find an option of ‘Update’

8. Navigate to the ‘map- navigate and explore’

9. Finally, tap on the ‘Update’ option.

Procedure 2: Clear the apps’ cache and data

Open the ‘Settings’ section on your device In the Settings menu, scroll down to the ‘Apps and Notification’ column Later that step, navigate to the list and find the ‘maps’ app After tapping on the app, tap on the ‘storage and cache’ option When you will tap on the storage and cache option, all of your temporary and useless data will be deleted If you select the ‘Clear data storage’ all app data will be deleted permanently.

