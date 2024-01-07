Windows 11 Build 26020 Insider Preview Drops WordPad

Microsoft has officially announced the departure of WordPad, the long-standing text editor that has been a default app on Windows for nearly three decades. This was revealed with the release of Windows 11 Build 26020 in the Insider Preview’s Canary Channel. Microsoft disclosed that WordPad will no longer be automatically installed with the new OS build, and it will eventually be entirely removed in a subsequent update. This signifies the conclusion of WordPad’s role as an integral part of the Windows experience since its inception in Windows 95.

A Journey Through Time: From Windows 95 to the Canary Channel

WordPad has a robust history dating back to its introduction in Windows 95. Emerging as the successor to the original Microsoft Write, WordPad initially positioned itself as a versatile text editor, bridging the functionality gap between MS Word and Notepad. Over the years, it evolved into a default application for users seeking a more advanced text editing experience compared to the basic Notepad. However, Microsoft’s recent decision indicates a departure from this longstanding tool.

WordPad’s Positioning Conundrum: Caught in the Middle

In a post detailing Deprecated features for Windows clients, Microsoft expressed a preference for Microsoft Word for rich text documents such as .doc and .rtf, and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt. This implies recognition of WordPad’s ambiguous position as a middle ground between the feature-rich MS Word and the simpler Notepad. While speculative, this suggests that Microsoft might view WordPad as a redundant tool in the evolving Windows ecosystem.

Clues of Demise: Lack of Updates and Features

Keen-eyed users recently noted that WordPad did not receive a dark mode update, a feature that Notepad received. This oversight, combined with the absence of anticipated features like autosave functionality, raised questions about the text editor’s future. GeekWire highlighted these discrepancies, indicating that these signs foreshadowed WordPad’s eventual demise. The lack of updates, especially when contrasted with the improvements made to Notepad, became a clear signal of Microsoft’s shifting priorities.

People App Joins the Farewell: Transitioning to Outlook

In addition to WordPad, People, another enduring Windows app, is also bowing out. The primary reason behind this decision is the transition of its key functionalities, primarily contact management, to Outlook for Windows. This aligns with Microsoft’s strategy to streamline its applications and enhance user experience by integrating features into more widely used applications.

Nostalgia Amidst Change: A Fond Farewell to WordPad

Although WordPad might have been sparingly used by some, the announcement might evoke a sense of nostalgia for those who recall its prominence in earlier Windows versions. Despite its occasional use, WordPad has been a familiar presence for users seeking a balance between simplicity and functionality in text editing. Colleagues and users may find themselves reminiscing about the era when WordPad was a staple on Windows computers.

Notepad Survives the Transition: A Glimmer of Continuity

Amidst these changes, there is a silver lining for fans of basic text editing. Notepad, another enduring Windows application, seems to be unaffected by the transition. With its recent dark mode update and the promise of upcoming features like autosave functionality, Notepad remains a constant in the evolving Windows landscape. As WordPad bids its farewell, Notepad stands as a testament to the endurance of certain applications in the ever-changing world of technology.