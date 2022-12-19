SBF’s family received payments from FTX discloses John Ray

As you might know that after Sam Bankman Fried stepped down from the position of CEO at FTX, he was replaced by John Ray. John has expertise in cleaning up the messes created by companies and helping in bankruptcy proceedings. So, he has been thoroughly investigating FTX and has found that SBF’s family received payments from the company. Therefore, Sam’s parents are also under scrutiny for involvement with FTX.

Sam Bankman will soon be moved to the US after he decided not to fight the extradition request. This could be because of the inhuman conditions of the jail. However, things do not stop here because now his parents, who are also in the Bahamas, have come under scrutiny by the US authorities. This is after John Ray confirmed that they “certainly received money” from the exchange. His parents were also involved with the operations of FTX.

John Ray shared this information after being asked in court whether Sam’s father, Joseph Bankman, was an employee at FTX. Now that is not clear, but yes, the transaction history shows that something is up. John also shared that the $121 million estate in the Bahamas is also involved with Sam’s parents and FTX. There were several other real-estates which SBF claimed were the company’s property.

About Sam’s parents

Sam’s mother’s name is Barbara Fried, and his father is Joseph Bankman. Both of them are law teachers at Stanford university. Sam’s parents were also strong advocates of ethics and have written an article on the same. Therefore, there is a chance they were not involved at all with whatever Sam and the FTX did. However, without more investigation, it is difficult to ensure otherwise.

Then you might ask why Joseph was paid by FTX? Well, the spokesperson of the family said that he had been working on charitable projects for the platform for almost a year. He was also an advisor to Sam Bankman before he gave his testimony in from of the House Financial Services Committee.

