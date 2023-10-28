Apple’s upcoming event on October 30 is causing quite a stir due to its unusual timing—set for 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, marking the first nighttime event in Apple’s history. The event has been playfully named “Scary Fast,” piquing the interest of Apple enthusiasts. Apple’s art for the event leaves no room for speculation: this event will be all about the Mac.

Apple has unmistakably confirmed the event’s focus on Mac with its artwork that seamlessly transforms the Apple logo into the Mac Finder icon. With the spotlight on Mac, let’s explore what’s expected at the “Scary Fast” event.

Next-Gen MacBook Pro Models

Despite a recent refresh in January 2023, Apple is anticipated to unveil updates for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. These upgrades will feature the next-generation M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, less than a year after the introduction of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. These new chips are expected to deliver significant enhancements, particularly in GPU performance. With configurations offering 12-core CPUs, 18 to 20-core GPUs, and 16 to 40-core GPUs, these laptops are poised to cater to professionals and gamers alike. Additionally, rumors suggest that power-efficient miniLED displays could be integrated for improved visual performance.

Scary Fast: iMac Upgrades with M3 Chip

Apple’s 24-inch iMac, still powered by the M1 chip and untouched since 2021, is due for an update. The new iteration is expected to house the M3 chip, offering improvements in both CPU and GPU performance. The M3 chip’s enhanced support for RAM could lead to expanded memory capacities. While the design of the iMac’s display might remain largely unchanged, revisions to the stand and internal components are expected. Moreover, the transition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 will ensure that the iMac stays up to date with connectivity standards. A range of color options reminiscent of the M1 iMac is also anticipated.

Scary Fast: Transition to USB-C Accessories

Apple’s commitment to embracing USB-C across its product ecosystem continues. The “Scary Fast” event is set to mark the transition from the Lightning port to USB-C in various Mac accessories, including the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard.

What’s Not Expected

While the “Scary Fast” event promises exciting Mac updates, it’s crucial to clarify what is not on the agenda. Contrary to initial speculations, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is not anticipated to undergo an M3 chip refresh. Additionally, other Macs, such as the MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio, are not scheduled for updates until 2024. The same timeline applies to iPads and AirPods, with no fresh iterations expected until the following year.

How to Tune In

The “Scary Fast” event will begin at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, October 30. You can watch the event on Apple’s Events website via your web browser. Apple will also provide a livestream on YouTube for a broader audience. For users with access to the Apple TV app on their set-top box or smart TV, a dedicated event livestream will be available. For those unable to watch the event live, MacRumors will provide comprehensive event coverage to keep you informed about all the announcements.

In conclusion, the “Scary Fast” event promises to be an exciting occasion for Mac enthusiasts and tech aficionados. With the prospect of next-generation MacBook Pro models, an upgraded iMac, and the transition to USB-C for Mac accessories, Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As the event unfolds, Apple’s latest contributions to the world of computing will be revealed, reaffirming its status as a pioneer in the tech industry.