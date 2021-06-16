Sea Of Thieves Is Getting A New Campaign Featuring Jack Sparrow In June

Rare works with Disney on a brand new expansion for Sea of Thieves that will cross the game with the Pirates of the Caribbean universe. Fans of the series will be excited by the prospect of adventure as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, who sneaks into the Ship to take on Captain Davies-Jones himself. The free update, which is under the title Pirates for Life, will be released in Sea of Thief on June 22.

In addition to improved loading times on the Series X the game runs at 60fps at 4K on Xbox Series X and 1080p at 60FPS on the Xbox Series S, and a new seasonal progression system was added earlier this year to the game. While Sea of Thieves was at launch a bit dry, the multiplayer seafaring game rounded off its gameplay with constant updates.

Pirates of Life will be available for all Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, Windows 10, and Steam players free of charge. The bad news for PS and Nintendo fans is that it will be an exclusive Xbox Game Pass and PC – game.

During Microsoft and Bethesda press conference, both companies showed the latest update to Sea of Thieves. Davies-Jones and his cursed crew both seem to be free in some way to update themselves.

