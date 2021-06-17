How to Pick a Secure Online Casino?

Gambling is inherently risky. Yet, it has always been part of the thrill.

However, when it comes to online gambling, this risk takes a different form. This has something to do with fraud, theft, and the number of ways in which nefarious people can exploit loopholes in this platform.

As the online gambling market continues its mushrooming growth–which is expected to reach US$97.69 billion by 2025, according to Global News Wire–players become increasingly high targets of scammers. Channel News Asia reported that gambling investment scams spiked up to 126%, which is more than 18 times between 2019 and 2020.

While gambling in online casinos is considered fun, remember that they can become very dangerous too. Thus, it’s crucial to ensure that the online casino platform that you’re choosing is secured and legal.

Check for License Quality

Online casinos that are licensed under a respected authority will adhere to the rules issued by the authority or they will face the financial consequences of losing their business. You can check which authorities have licensed a particular online casino by scrolling down to the bottom of the platform’s home page and searching for the relevant logos. Most of the legal online casinos typically have the seal of eCOGRA.

Some of the most common licensing authorities: Maltese Gaming Authority (MGA), United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) Gibraltar Gambling Commission, Alderney Gambling Control Commission, Curacao e-Gaming, Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, and Kahnawake Gaming Commission

However, players still need to be alert, particularly with smaller casinos, as anyone can place a logo on their website to show that they’re credible where none actually exists.

Check for Security Measures

According to Gambling Sites, casinos make use of 128 or 256-bit encryption. Whether it’s personal or financial, both of these data are sent to the casino into strings of unbreakable code.

Their level of security is the same as the level of protection in the bank. You can tell that the online casino you’re using is using some form of encryption by looking at your toolbar.

Arab America also advises that when visiting a particular online casino site like live casino thailand, for instance, always check if the site has a padlock sign on the left-hand side of the URL. The padlock serves as proof that the casino uses Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) or Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates to protect your information.

With data encryption, it will be difficult for third parties to access sensitive data you transfer to the casino. These technologies also allow the casino to store this information securely.

Moreover, legal online casinos utilize firewalls to hinder unauthorized access. As mentioned in OceanaLaw.com, cited by Arab America, legal online gambling sites in the United States are required to provide security to players by law.

Therefore, you can be assured of online safety when you join safe websites.

Read Reviews about the Casino

Online casinos have different characteristics that target different audiences. Game Rules say that a good online casino will make objective statements, covering both good and bad sides.

That makes it easier for players to verify if there’s something for them to value that an online casino doesn’t offer and seek another option without wasting time.

One important reason why you should read reviews is that it tells if an online casino can be trusted or not. It can be expected that some casinos online will not be legitimate, but if you check for a review first you’ll get your answer fast.

Furthermore, if an online casino is a fraud, you can find tons of information about it as soon as you key in its name in the search engine. Again, reading reviews helps a lot in terms of the information required for safe gambling.

Consider Your Payment Method Carefully

Some of the common payment methods used in online casinos include:

Credit card/ Debit card: Mastercard. Visa, American Express

Electronic-Wallet/ Digital Payments: Paypal, Skrill (formerly Moneybookers), Paysafecard, Neteller, Bitcoin, Entropay

While they all work effectively and are accredited by strict legal regulations, you should pick the one you will use based on your preferences and needs.

Bit Rebels recommend taking into account the number of transactions that each method allows per day along with the amount of money that you can withdraw or deposit. Also, check if the platform allows only deposits, only withdrawals, or both (in which case it is most convenient).

Many seasoned players recommend using an e-wallet or digital payment methods as the easiest type with an account that you can solely use for your online gaming expenses and winnings. Again, make sure that the platform you’re using is safe and ensures to protect your data.

Test Bonuses

Software Testing News elucidates that roughly every online casino offers a bonus. It is assumed to be a sign that you can trust them, and they are safe.

But by claiming these offers, a player can test whether an online casino is safe or if their welcome bonus is just a gimmick. Initially, begin the testing process with the easiest bonus to claim.

That means grab free spins, no first deposit bonuses, or no deposit bonus. Carefully read the terms and conditions and then use up the offer.

If you win, fulfill the wagering requirements. At a safe online casino, players are allowed to withdraw money instantly after fulfilling wagering requirements.

Conversely, a fraudulent operator will do its best to frustrate its players. For instance, they could show more requirements you are not familiar with. They could either accuse you of going against wagering requirements or keep lying to you until you give up.

Customer Support is Key

When it comes to online gambling, one area that is continuously overlooked is customer service. The truth of the matter, according to Headline Casinos, is that customer support–or lack of it–can make or break your gaming experience at playing casino online.

As such, it is crucial to select sites where customer service is high on the top of the operator’s priorities, and that you can contact the support team any time. But in order to decide on the platform with good customer support, it is also advised to be aware of what to look out for.

Some of the features of a site with good service, and which considers its users’ needs include: 24/7 support, Multiple Contact Channels (live chat, email, phone, and/or on-site form), Offered in Multiple Languages

There’s no better way to determine an online casino’s standard of customer support than by checking it out for yourself. One easy technique is to think up a random query and ask the support team. Was the response clear and cohesive? Were you satisfied with the speed at which the answer arrives? Was the support team member courteous and professional?

Do not just stick to one form of contact method. Link up to live chats and ask your questions. Send an email and check how long a response takes. Try the free-call number and make sure that the call is answered.

Final Thoughts

From this, it follows that playing online doesn’t entail merely signing up with a real-money account or picking a web-based casino. If you want peace of mind, be treated with the respect and fairness you deserve, and enjoy yourself to the fullest, you need to invest some effort when selecting a secured online casino. Even more so, when players take into account the extensive number of options one can choose from.

Furthermore, online casinos differ immensely in terms of gaming selection, software, promotional offers, and the quality of the gaming experience they provide their users with. Not to mention, making a bad decision may indelibly spoil playing online for you. Therefore, before you rush out to register at a casino online, ensure that you did your homework and research some of the operators that have caught your attention.