Search Engine Giant Google To Build Its First Cloud Region In Greece

Search engine giant and Alphabet subsidiary Google has decided to set up its first-ever cloud region in Greece, in an attempt to make the country a hub in cloud computing. The company in its statement issued on Thursday has said that this move would also give a push to the economy of Greece.

Boost To Greece Economy

Reports bring out that the deal would be able to generate more than 20,000 jobs in the country and is estimated to contribute more than 2.2 billion euros to the economy of Greece. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greece Prime Minister who started his political career in the year has been proactively looking towards widening the net of the economy. After Greece came out of the financial crisis in the year 2018, the Prime Minister has been involved in putting across strategies to attract big tech firms. The Greece Crisis began in the year 2010.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers users the infrastructure required to access the files and data stored. The concept of Google clouds came in the year 2008 when the search engine was offering cloud services with the name app engine. Google Cloud Platform which features some of the top cloud providers, has its centres in 24 locations. Google Cloud is in competition with Amazon Working Space and Microsoft Azure.

Cloud services simply mean using someone else system to carry out your activities online. The services offered by Google allow users to use the infrastructure which might cost a lot to set up maintain and secure for an individual enterprise. Google cloud services are used for purposes such as coding, storing data, AI Machine learning etc.

Google Statement

One of the officials of Google said in a statement that, the region would provide the cloud and storage services to Google. The official added that the new investment would allow users to use data in a better way, and would provide security to the data in case of any cyber breach.

“Today, we are very pleased to be announcing our first cloud region in Greece which will provide storage and cloud services for Google customers,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, president of Google Cloud International, announcing the investment at an event in Athens.

Reportedly Microsoft Arizona had also announced the setting up of a cloud region in Greece in the year 2020, however, the company is yet to announce the date of setting up of its services.