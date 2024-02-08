The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) once again delays its decision on Spot Ether ETF. It deferred its decision on the proposed Invesco Galaxy Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The SEC’s ruling, initially expected in February, is now subject to a potential deadline extension until July 2024 due to the opening of the proposal for public comments.

The SEC has extended the decision-making period by 35 days, allowing the public to provide feedback on the proposal. This move follows the proposal’s publication in the Federal Register, granting the SEC a total of up to 240 days, with the final decision now expected by July 2024.

Historically, the SEC has approached financial products linked to cryptocurrencies with caution, especially before allowing public trading of Ether-based ETFs. This delay underscores the SEC’s commitment to a comprehensive market assessment and investor protection.

In its call for public comments, the SEC emphasizes the importance of gathering insights on various aspects, including the ETF’s compliance with the Exchange’s rules for commodity-based trust shares. Considerations also extend to the distinctive characteristics of Ether, such as its proof of stake consensus mechanism and the concentration of control or influence within its ecosystem.

Delay Impacting Invesco and Galaxy Digital

The SEC, once again, delays the decision on Spot Ether ETF. Invesco and Galaxy Digital, major investment players, sought to launch the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange. In a notice dated February 6, the SEC announced an additional 35-day extension for public commentary, bringing the total decision-making period to a potential 240 days from the filing date in October 2023.

Cryptocurrency ETF Interest on the Rise

This delay follows the SEC’s recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs from industry giants like Blackrock and Fidelity, which began trading on January 10. Cryptocurrency ETFs, representing a more accessible route for traditional investors to enter the crypto market, have gained considerable interest.

Analysts Predict Further Delays

Bloomberg ETF analyst, James Seyffart, described the delay as “100% expected” and anticipates more postponements in the coming months. He pinpointed May 23 as a crucial date, as it marks the decision deadline for Vaneck’s spot Ethereum ETF application, potentially indicating the SEC’s stance on similar products.

SEC’s Contrast in Approvals

While the SEC swiftly approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, the fact that it delays the decision on Spot Ether ETFs raises questions. Many analysts, including those from Standard Chartered, express optimism, pointing to the SEC’s non-designation of Ethereum (ETH) as a security as a positive signal. The lack of such a classification might pave the way for ETF approvals, considering the SEC’s previous regulatory actions.

ETFs as Gateway to Mainstream Adoption

Cryptocurrency ETFs represent a simplified avenue for traditional investors to engage with digital assets like Ethereum without the complexities of direct purchase or storage. The anticipation surrounding the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF is seen as a pivotal step towards integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream financial markets.

Consistent SEC Pattern Raises Eyebrows

The SEC’s consistent pattern of delaying decisions on cryptocurrency ETFs, particularly Ethereum, raises concerns among industry players. Several applications for spot Ethereum ETFs from leading firms have faced similar delays in the current year.

Navigating Regulatory Waters

As the SEC prolongs its decision on the Invesco Galaxy Ethereum ETF, the crypto community remains in anticipation. The contrasting approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, coupled with the regulatory history, leave observers speculating on the SEC’s stance. The forthcoming months, especially around the May 23 deadline, will likely shed more light on the regulatory path for cryptocurrency ETFs. Investors and enthusiasts alike are watching closely as the crypto landscape continues to navigate regulatory waters.

