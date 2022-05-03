Soulslike Game Thymesia Gets Release Date

Thymesia, the soul-themed game developed by OverBorder Studio, will be released this December. This blood-based RPG “Thymesia”, is being developed by OverBorder Studio and released by Team 17. Thymesia is a great action game if you’ve been looking forward to playing another Souls-like game like Bloodborne, or if you’re new to the genre and have always wanted to dive into it.

OverBorder Studio has yet to reveal an exact release date for their Soulslike Thymesia game, but keep your eyes peeled for 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC. Yes, Thymesia is a new RPG inspired by the beloved FromSoftwares franchise and confirmed for release in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. When Thymesia releases in 2022, This game promises this spooky world, about a dozen bosses to defeat (or be defeated), and tons of replays thanks to multiple endings.

From Thymesia’s dark and gloomy environments to smooth third-person combat, Thymesia looks set to be a new contender in the soul-like subgenre. Especially for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, Thymesia is one of those hardcore RPGs that some Dark Souls fans will no doubt become fans of. While the upcoming Thymesia will release on PC via Steam and GOG, it will also be fully released on PlayStation and Xbox, but only on the latest generation versions (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X). Including next-gen consoles in the Thymasia release is by far the best way to increase player numbers.

Features of Overborder Studios Thymesia, such as complex weapon systems and combat, warrant an exciting new entry into the genre. Even judging by the trailer for the official release date, This game carries the spirit of Bloodborne and still has the excitement of doing something new. Meanwhile, Thymesia’s release date announcement was accompanied by a brand new trailer focusing on the Souls-like fighting game. Thymesia’s release date is set for August 9, along with a new gameplay trailer showing off some of the dark and brutal combat players can expect to see in the game.

Thymsia is a fighting game focused on difficulty: you die and come back to try again. Copying Souls games, as the likes of Lords of the Fallen, have proven, is a lot easier to try than to get, and Thymesia is incredibly influenced. Games like Elden Ring have taken the industry by a storm recently and we’ll be excited to see what OverBorder Studio will bring to the table with Thymesia.