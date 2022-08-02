Semiconductor stocks tumble down as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan

The ongoing geopolitical crisis between the United States of America and People’s Republic of China on the topic of recognition of Taiwan (Republic of China) has began to impact the stock of vital semiconductor industry.

Soon after information came out that Speaker of United States Congress, Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan, the stock started to tumble. China which is of the stand that Taiwan is part of the country has vehemently opposed the move by Nancy Pelosi to visit the island and even threatened to use military.

Why Semiconductor industry?

The reason why semi conductor industry is being impacted first by this conflict is because Taiwan is home to largest Semiconductor manufacturer in the world.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd famously known as TSMC is a pioneer in field of developing and manufacturing semi conductors.

Founded 35 years ago in Taiwan, TSMC is currently the largest multinational company in Taiwan with an annual revenue of more than 57 billion dollar and total employee headcount of more than 65000+.

The company is currently listed on both New York Stock Exchange in United and Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Other than TSMC, Taiwan is also home to United Microelectronics Corporation, another company which focuses in the field of Semiconductor development and manufacture.

How stocks reacted to Nancy Pelosi visit?

Stocks of TSMC listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange (otherwise known as Taipei Exchange) fell by nearly 2.38% to close the market at 492 taiwan dollars per share.

While TSMC fell by 2.3%, shares of its peer United Micro Electronic Corporation declined 2.98% to close the market at 39.10.

Benchmark index of Taiwan Stock Exchange, FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index lost 161.51 points to conclude trading at 11,403.41 on Tuesday.

Biggest semiconductor manufacturing company in China, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Ord Shs also saw a decline in its stock prices on Tuesday.

The stocks of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Ord Shs which is listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange declined by nearly 3.48% to conclude trading at 15.54 Hong Kong dollar per share.

It is important to note that Hong Kong Administration has came in support of China after speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night.

In Western world, American Dutch semiconductor manufacturor based in Netherlands, NXP Semiconductors, in Tuesday witnessed its shares going down.

As of 2 Aug, 3:37 pm GMT-4, the stocks of NXP Semiconductors listed on Nasdaq as NXPI is trading at 180.83 US dollars per share. This is 1.89% lower than previous close.

Another American semi conductor giant Texas Instruments Incorporated has lost nearly 0.6% in its share value due to the global after effects of decision of Nancy Pelosi.