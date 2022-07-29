Sensex & Nifty in UNSTOPPABLE mode. Closes in green for 3rd straight day

Indian stock market is taking full advantage of positive global cues as Sensex gained more than 700 points and Nifty close the market above 17100 on Friday.

This is a third straight session in which both Sensex and Nifty closed their trading in green.

Sensex

Sensex on Friday gained 712.46 point to go past 57,500 mark and post a last trading price of 57570.25. That was a 1.25% increase in index value compared to the previous close of 56 857.79.

Top gainers in the index were Tata Steel (7.27%) Sun Pharma (4.5%) Bajaj finserv (2.64%) in this in the bank ( 2.51%) Infosys (2.12%) and Asian paints (2.12%).

Top losers were Dr Reddy Laboratories (-3.96%) Kotak Bank (-0.97%) SBIIN (-0.77%) ITC (-0.13%) and Axis Bank (-0.06%).

Stocks of information technology, first movie consumer goods and automobile sector supported the index in its rally towards 57500 mark.

25 stocks listed on S&P BSE Sensex advanced while the rest of five stocks declined.

Technology index of Bombay stock exchange S&P BSE TECH performed considerably well on Friday as the index gained 221.47 points to close the market at 13429.02. Stocks of all major tech companies such as Mind tree, Infosys, Wipro, LTI, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tata communications and Tech Mahindra advanced.

Similarly automobile index of Bombay stock exchange gained 366.96 to end the trading at 28728.64. All major stock such as TVS motors, Ashok Leyland, Tata motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Eicher motors, Hero motocorp and Maruti traded in green.

Out of 3471 stocks traded on the Bombay stock exchange, 2058 advanced and 1291 stocks closed their market in red. 122 stocks remain unchanged. Out of the total stocks 123 stocks touched 52 week high while 23 stocks declined to touch 52 week low points.

Nifty 50

In the benchmark index of National stock exchange, Nifty 50, 43 stocks advanced and 7 stocks declined as index gained 228.65 points to close the market at an LTP of 17158.25. This was a 1.35% change compared to previous closing trade price of 16929.60.

Top gainers for SBI Life insurance (8.61%) Tata Steel (7.42%) Hindalco (6.01%) Sun Pharma (5.45%) and Coal India at (4.51%).

Top losers in Nifty 50 on Friday were Dr Reddy Laboratories (-3.97%) SBI IN (-0.90%) Kotak Mahindra Bank (-0.79%) Divis lab (-0.59%) and Axis Bank (-0.19%.)

International markets

All major Asian stock exchange apart from the Indian capital market closed their markets in red as Shanghai composite, Hong Kong stock exchange and Nikkei 225 of Japan lost 29.34 for 466.17 and 13.84 points respectively.

Only Australia ASX All Ordinariness and Taiwan TSEC 50 index traded in green today.

Gold and oil

WTI crude oil increases 1.84% and BRENT crude oil increased 1.53%. Market value of gold as of 1800 hours IST is 1774.40 dollars.