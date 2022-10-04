Separation From Parents: 4 Ways to Cope for College Students

Leaving parents and your home to live in a totally new place with strangers or simply in another city is not easy for anyone. Even the teenagers who allegedly (or really) hate living together with their parents and are looking forward to moving anywhere are not stress-proof.

In addition, when you move to attend a college, there is a whole load of new tasks to complete. The stress is overwhelming, and it might be hard to focus on anything but your thoughts or longing for home. Most of the time, students have to face a new reality where they need to be in control of much more stuff than before. So, knowing coping mechanisms is crucial, and in this article, we will share the most effective ones!

Don’t Try to Rip Off the Band-Aid

Starting to ignore your parents after moving to a dorm room or separate apartment is not an effective way to show your independence. It will probably just add to your stress. The same goes for trying to completely immerse in college life from the very first days. Walking a fine line is important at this stage so that you adjust to living without your parents and the new environment bit by bit. So, make new acquaintances and develop new habits but don’t give up on the old ones immediately.

For example, it's okay to still ask your mom or dad for help with assignments just like you used to. Sure, at college, you will have much more tasks to deal with than usual, so sometimes, it will be more time-efficient to look for help instead of calling your parents and discussing the problem.

Yet, if all you lack is inspiration or some ideas, you can still call them, explain the problem, and ask to help with homework, just like in the good old days. Even though you have grown up to be able to live separately from them, they will still be glad to assist you

Stick to the traditions you used to have when living in the same house. Whether it’s a Saturday lunch together or cinema every weekend, do follow this routine, at least at first. Even if you are far away from home, you can make an online call and watch a movie together. Such things will help you make the transition smooth and less stressful.

Spend Quality Time With Your Parents

When you visit them (which might be a rare case), try not to always simply sit at home or eat out. Participate in outdoor activities or play some board games, whatever works for you. Create new memories.

Make sure to free up enough time to visit your folks and spend time with them. You might need to look for help to handle some of your assignments while you are away. Instead of being in a rush and thinking about all kinds of tasks, you will be able to enjoy your leisure time.

Make a Schedule or Get a Planner

When you have a lot on your plate, one of the first things that probably come to your mind is the memories of your childhood. Most of the stuff was taken care of by your parents, but now it’s your job. Even if your parents prepare you for an independent life, in practice, there are a lot of things to stumble upon.

In order to keep up with all the chores and tasks, consider:

getting a planner

creating a schedule

using calendar notifications

This might feel annoying at first, but in the end, you won’t have to keep in mind each and every responsibility of yours.

Socialize

Finally, it’s not only about staying in touch with your parents but also blending into the new environment. Sticking to the past never works. And that’s the hard part you will have to face: living at home with your parents on an ongoing basis is no longer the reality.

So, it’s a must to discover new things, talk to your peers, participate in team projects, and so on. Nowadays, all of that is possible even for the stiffest introverts due to online communication. And for the rest, there are other perks like parties and student trips. So, make sure you do not miss your chance!

Summing Up

There is nothing wrong with longing for your parents and home, even if you have been long dreaming of changing your life and surroundings and making new friends. For some students, this process feels natural, but others may get so scared of the changes that they start trying to get back to their roots, thus giving up on their goals and development. The tips we have shared in this article will work for such individuals. So, if you are one of them, make sure to try out some of the recommendations!