Epsilo is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that offers e-commerce marketers to deliver effective advertisements and other related operations across leading online e-commerce platforms. It builds a software program that optimises on-site advertisements and marketing tools to help businesses and brands grow their performance.

Recently, the start-up has announced to raise USD 2 million worth funds in round led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge.

Sequoia Capital India runs its b-annual business scale-up program for start-ups and Epsilo has been chosen as a part of the fourth cohort of this accelerator program in India and Southeast Asia.

Epsilo serves as a global marketing company that bridges people with brands and effectively help the brand business to boost their performance through the power of on-site optimised advertisements. The company claims to be a performance marketing platform built on e-commerce websites.

The start-up is one-of-a-kind in the segment that leverages technology and harnesses rich customer database in order to engage in creative, innovative and transformational ideas to get what the clients desire, RESULTS!

The part Singapore, part Vietnam-based Epsilo was launched in July 2019 and partners with market players including Shopee, Tokopedia and Lazada that launch advertising solutions on their websites.

According to what analysts have to say, many brands and businesses are shifting from investing in mainstream advertisements on Facebook and Google and turning their heads towards other trending brands which are absolutely within budget and ‘maybe’ twice as effective, mentioned Epsilo in a statement.

According to techinasia.com, Epsilo co-founder, Quang Tran mentioned that over 97% of digital dollars are spent on advertisements on websites and they don’t even generate a direct revenue return. He added that the paradigm shift of customers shopping on established e-commerce platforms and the advertisement inventory on those marketplaces have created newfound opportunities for performance marketers that can now be capitalised.

Epsilo ecosystem includes integration with e-commerce platforms to enable brands to track and analyse their in-platform efforts of marketing. The brands also have an operational control on optimising these advertisements across multiple websites, Stock Keeping Units from within the SaaS-based platforms that Epsilo is.

The company presently has its footprints in several markets across Indonesia, Singapore, Asia pacific, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia. The start-up has even partnered with some of the top tier brands such as L’Oreal, Procter and Gamble, Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser, as reported by techinasia.com.