Serbia’s Prince Phillip says that Bitcoin is Freedom. He also added that there is a need to take the money away from the state. There is an urgent need for hard money—good quality money that is not subject to inflation. However, with fiat currencies, it is simply not possible as the authorities print money as they please due to their control.

Prince Phillip is a Bitcoin supporter

In a recent Serbian TV Show, Phillip talked about Bitcoin. He is currently working in finance with a global asset manager in London. His job there is as an analyst. Phillip says that he looks at the markets the client portfolios and talks about what’s going on. He also interacts a lot with other portfolio managers and analysts at the firm, which also adds to his knowledge and experience.

In the show, Phillip was asked about crypto, but he only talked about Bitcoin as it is the only thing that matters. He says that sooner or later, people will learn, it will take time, but they will. At the same time, there will be some who don’t because they want to protect the old system that was beneficial to them. These people do not understand that things are at a disadvantage for others (the billions of people) due to the system.

Inflation has made things worse for the common man. Since the 2008 economic crisis, a lot of money has been pumped into the economy. And the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a final nail in the coffin. The US inflation rates are going out of control, and the same is the case for a lot of other economies. With Bitcoin, there wouldn’t be anything to worry about, as there is a fixed supply. And most importantly, there is no one controlling it which lands the power in the hands of the people.

About Prince Phillip

Prince Philip of Yugoslavia, commonly known as Philip Karaorevi, is a member of the House of Karaorevi and was born on January 15, 1982. He is the son of Alexander, the former Kingdom of Yugoslavia’s final crown prince, and Princess Maria da Gloria of Orléans-Braganza. Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia is his fraternal twin.

