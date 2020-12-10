Log In Register
Instagram is down, Facebook Down in India.

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
Tech

Instagram users from all across the world have reported facing issues with Instagram. They claim that they are unable to access the news feeds section of the Instagram app. As indicated by the site DownDetector, Facebook and Instagram both have been confronting issues since around 11:30 PM. Clients have taken this issue to the social media site, Twitter. As a result, #instagramdown is already trending on Twitter in India.

 

As per the site DownDetector, more than 5000 clients have announced issues on Insta while just 224 clients detailed issues stacking news feeds on Facebook. The site likewise guarantees that most Insta clients couldn’t stack their feeds where they see all the posts made by the individuals they follow. Furthermore, numerous Insta clients have likewise announced issues with signing in.

It is being believed that Instagram is down because of a new update that is coming to notify when someone takes a screenshot.

