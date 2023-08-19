SGIN 15.6-inch Laptop Selling for 75% slash @ Walmart

If you are looking for a laptop and you have a budget of below $300 then you are in the right place as here we have got you covered with a great steal deal announced by Walmart for this season.

To give you a glimpse about the new laptop, it’s the new SGIN 15.6-inch laptop which is usually priced to be more than $1000 but now the prices have been slashed by 75% which makes this laptop a great exciting deal for you. Without any further ado, let’s look at the specification, features and pricing of the new premium laptop.

SGIN 15.6-inch laptop – Specification and Features

Although, you know that the pricing of the SGIN Laptop has been slashed by 75% in Walmart. Talking about the feature side, the new SGIN laptop comes with a bigger as well as wider spread screen which is around 15.6 inches.

Usually, the $300 range of laptops is sold with only HD screens. However, for this laptop, you will be getting an even improved FHD screen. Moreover, this screen has been spread across a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Talking more about this laptop, this new laptop comes with 4GB of RAM which is a DDR4 RAM. Moreover, with this RAM, you will also be getting a faster and more efficient storage space which is an SSD storage that is around 128GB in space.

Moving on to the processor side, here you will be getting a powerful SoC from Intel which is the new Quad-Core Intel Celeron CPU that is combined with a Turbo Boost frequency of up to 2.8GHz.

To talk more about this processor, with this processor the new laptop will be capable enough to provide instant responses and also will be able to handle multiple tasks and applications in the same time smoothly.

The processor is so powerful that this new laptop will be helping to play as well as transfer 4K content and also you will be able to play 4K games too.

Talking about the battery side, the new laptop is compact and lightweight, and still, it comes with an advanced 38,000 MWH battery which makes this new laptop last for up to 8 hours.

Talking about the connectivity side, this new laptop comes with the latest connectivity features where you will be getting the latest Bluetooth 4.2 which is again combined with a dual-ban faster Wi-Fi too.

On the port side, this new laptop comes with a Type-C port combined with a single HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single microSD port too. On the software side, you will be getting the latest new Windows 11 operating system out of the box.

SGIN 15.6-inch laptop – Walmart Deals

That was about the specification and features, let’s now move on to the pricing side of the SGIN laptop.

This new laptop is usually sold for around $1049.99, thanks to one of these amazing Walmart deals which makes this new laptop quite affordable and brings the pricing down by 75% resulting in making the final price go down as low as $259.99 only.

Besides the full price, you also get the chance to buy this laptop via EMI where you can get this laptop by paying as low as $17 every month.

Besides this price, you can also avail of additional offers where you will opt for Protect your purchase plan where you can opt for a protection plan in two plans including a 2-year plan and a 3 years plan which is priced at around $48 and $59 respectively.

Buy SGIN 15.6 laptop here

