Buy Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console for $50 off @ Best Buy

If you have a sizable budget, you can currently take advantage of the opportunity to update or even purchase your first new gaming console of the year by getting your hands on a new Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console.

The offer has really been announced on one of the most well-known e-commerce sites, Best Buy, in addition to a few other unrelated e-commerce sites.

Numerous promotions are currently running at Best Buy for a variety of items, including electronics, apparel, gadgets, and more. Discounts on the Sony PlayStation 5 have, nevertheless, attracted many enthusiasts’ attention to this offer. So, if you’re thinking about switching to a new game console, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

Best Buy Deals for Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console

The new gaming console was just released back in 2020 and right after its release, the gaming console gained a lot more popularity seeking the attention of many gamer fans right after the release, Sony did have a tough time selling their gaming console due to the production constraints.

Fast forward to 2023, and right now we have this new Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console which is now among the best-selling gaming consoles many fans have been waiting to get this new gaming console for the best available price and if you are among those, then this is the right time as Best Buy got you covered with some great discounts for this gaming console.

Right now, the new Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming console is selling for a direct price slash of $50 which brings down its price from $499.99 to just $449.99.

If you don’t have enough budget to buy this new gaming console for the price, then you can get this gaming console for an alternative option where you can opt for monthly financing for up to 12 months with this you are just required to pay around $37.50 per month for a year.

You can also avail of an additional offer where you can get up to 2 years of Accidental Geek Squad Protection which can be purchased for $79.99 or you can just pay $3.33.

Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console – Specification and Features

Talking about the specification and feature side for the new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console this new gaming console comes with the latest new Tempest 3D Audio Tech.

Also, this new gaming console comes with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support too. To connect with other devices, you also be getting two different ports too. Also, this new gaming console comes with a Optical Drive which is a 4K UHD Blu-ray player too.

This new gaming console also comes with a custom integrated I/O and with the help of embedded SSD storage, the new gaming console will be able to retrieve games at a faster rate.

Not only this but infact the new PS5 gaming console comes with a dedicated Game Boost feature through which you will be able to play more than 4,000 PS4 games too.

Besides these all features, this new gaming console also gets the feature to support a 4K TV where you can connect a 4K TV to your gaming console and play your favorite games on a wider screen with 4K resolution.

To make the overall gaming even more smoother then this new gaming console also supports up to 120 FPS with 120Hz of refresh rate output.

The gaming controller is combined with a great set of DualSense wireless controllers which will be providing great haptic feedback too. Also, these new gaming controllers come with an immersive adaptive trigger too.

Buy Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console here

