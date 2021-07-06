Shiba Inu Coin Becomes Talk Of The Town Following The Launch Of ShibaSwap.

The launch of ShibaSwap has once again brought the spotlight back to Shiba Inu Coin, the most recent star of the crypto market. The coin has been hot news ever since the Elon Musk Tweet where the billionaire tweeted about the name of his Shiba Inu. And now with the launch of ShibaSwap, its very own decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, once again the coin has come to the top stack. Twitter has taken up the shouts and calls for the so-called ‘Dogekiler’ and imperatively ShibaSwap has made it to the trending list on Twitter.

What Is ShibaSwap

In very simple words, ShibaSwap is the coin’s very own cryptocurrency exchange that allows the trade of the coin in exchange for other cryptocurrencies. The platform is supposedly a safe space that facilitates the exchange of crypto. To that end audits and tests are being run. The move is a rather significant one as following the launch the coin has witnessed a surge of about 3 percent. This is commendable particularly in the context of a sensitive crypto market that was characterized by rapidly falling rates a week ago.

The buzz around the launch of ShibaSwap indicates the popularity enjoyed by the coin that made its presence known very recently. The launch has definitely caught the eyes of potential investors who are rather optimistic about the future of the coin. All this contributes to the reason why Shiba Inu is talk of the crypto community.

The sudden rise to glory of the Shiba Inu is also a small indicator of the transient nature of the crypto market. When you least expect it, loyalties can change and thrones can be usurped. One good example is how a single Musk tweet can change the destinies of these coins altogether. As intriguing as it sounds, the fate being decided by the whims and fancies of a single individual is not very reassuring in the long run. That makes the ground for the future rather shaky. Thus it is always prudent to not be completely carried away by the never-ending frenzy created by abrupt changes.

Responses On Twitter

Twitter has a reputation of being the most sonorous platform when it comes to current happenings and news. When passed through the filter of Twitter, echoes of even the smallest frequency tend to get higher creating a rather notable buzz. Without question, the launch of ShibaSwap has created quite a buzz and it is very much evident on Twitter. Here are some of the responses from Twitter following the news of the ShibaSwap launch.

It’s beautiful! #Shiba eco system is growing and now with #shibaswap we’re only going to get stronger together. REMEMBER WE ARE LONG TERM!!! https://t.co/wsPfO7UG78 — Kai Greene (@KaiGreene) July 6, 2021