Singapore’s Ride-hailing Giant Gojek Going Electric

Singapore being the world’s fourth most populated country has an urgent need to shift towards EVs. Hence, the decade-old, Gojek made a zero-emission pledge leading towards its first annual sustainability report.

Indonesia has been slow with its transformation to electric vehicles. Only in March, Shell launched the first public electric vehicle charging stations. The country’s investment in the battery industry is expected to be $17 Billion by 2030. The government has plans to have an EV fleet of more than 133 million vehicles.

Gojek working with various industries

As Gojek will be one of the first companies in the country to shift towards electricity. Further, it is expected that the costs of infrastructure will be high. Additionally, the co-founder, Aluwi from Gojek says,

“Our target is to work with various different players within the industry. And government to reduce the cost of EVs to about 30% lower than internal combustion engine vehicles.”

Gojek isn’t just a ride-hailing service provider. Also includes food delivery services, courier delivery, etc. These are GoSend, GoRide, GoShop and GoSend. Furthermore, the company has around 2 million drivers in Singapore. Changing to electric would mean reducing the carbon footprint on a large scale.

Infrastructure concerns

As mentioned above, the country is yet to make big changes. Gojek plans to invest in both batteries swapping technology and charging stations. They point out that they will have to put more effort into the infrastructure as much as in changing the fuel-based vehicles.

As said by Aluwi, “We do know that the building of this electric vehicle ecosystem from raw materials to battery production to vehicle production is something that many in the government see as a big part of the future in Indonesia.”

Besides the infrastructure, the country has nickel laterite used in batteries. Using this advantage, they could possibly work towards reducing costs.

The shift towards green energy

For two years, the company has been changing its methods in the most possible ways. They have initiated a “separate cutlery kit” as a part of their shift towards sustainable energy. Their collapsible bag is sturdy enough to hold pizzas and other food items, and also can be collapsed when not in use.

Their aim to achieve zero-carbon emission is by 2030. As said by the deputy head of investment and mining coordination at the coordinating ministry of maritime and investment, Saptian Herio Seto,

“Gojek and Grab’s driver base is quite big. This should help to reach economies of scale for electric motorcycle development and sales.”

While in talks with Chinese battery maker CATL, the government is working on helping Gojek.

Furthermore, Gojek and Tokopedia (e-commerce platform) is going to merge with an $18 billion deal.