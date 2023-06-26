Sir Paul McCartney Harnesses AI to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song with John Lennon’s Voice

In a groundbreaking musical endeavor, Sir Paul McCartney has revealed that he employed artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create what he refers to as “the final Beatles record.” Through the use of AI, McCartney was able to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, allowing him to complete a song that had remained unfinished for decades. McCartney made this exciting announcement during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, stating that the song would be released later this year. Although the song was not named explicitly, it is highly likely to be the 1978 Lennon composition titled “Now And Then.” This report delves into the remarkable collaboration between McCartney, Lennon’s voice from the past, and AI technology, as well as the history behind the song’s origin.

Unearthing the Unfinished:

The origins of the song trace back to a demo cassette that Lennon had recorded shortly before his untimely death in 1980. Labelled “For Paul,” the cassette contained several lo-fi and embryonic tracks, recorded by Lennon himself on a boombox while sitting at a piano in his New York apartment. In 1994, Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow, shared this cassette with McCartney. The tracks on the cassette served as potential material for the Beatles’ Anthology series, a comprehensive compilation of their career. Among these tracks was the unfinished gem, “Now And Then.”

A Reunion Song That Never Was:

In 1995, as the Beatles were working on their Anthology series, the idea of a “reunion song” was floating around. McCartney, inspired by the potential of “Now And Then,” sought to bring it to fruition. Producer Jeff Lynne joined forces with the band to work on completing the song. Although Free As A Bird and Real Love, two other tracks from the demo, were successfully transformed into completed songs and released in 1995 and 1996, the same fate did not befall “Now And Then.” The band’s attempt to record the song was swiftly abandoned, with George Harrison expressing dissatisfaction with the sound quality of Lennon’s vocal.

AI Breathes New Life:

Decades later, McCartney turned to AI technology to rescue “Now And Then” from its unfinished state. Utilizing cutting-edge AI algorithms, McCartney and a team of experts embarked on an audacious endeavor. They employed AI to extract Lennon’s voice from the original demo and enhance its quality. By seamlessly blending Lennon’s preserved vocals with the existing backing track, McCartney managed to realize the song’s potential. The collaboration between McCartney, Lennon’s voice from the past, and AI technology led to the completion of this long-lost musical treasure.

A Bittersweet Symphony:

“Now And Then” serves as a testament to the remarkable synergy between past and present, as well as the enduring creativity of the Beatles. The song, described as an apologetic love ballad, encapsulates the essence of Lennon’s later career. Despite the challenges faced during the original recording session, McCartney’s unwavering determination and the aid of AI technology have now given this song the chance to be heard by fans worldwide. As the final Beatles record, “Now And Then” is poised to serve as a poignant and nostalgic reminder of the band’s unparalleled musical legacy.

McCartney made this exciting announcement during an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, stating that the song would be released later this year. Sir Paul McCartney’s collaboration with artificial intelligence technology to complete the unfinished Beatles song, “Now And Then,” represents a groundbreaking milestone in music history. Through the employment of advanced AI algorithms, McCartney was able to extract John Lennon’s voice from a decades-old demo and finally complete the song. This remarkable fusion of past and present showcases the everlasting creativity and innovation of the Beatles. As fans eagerly await the release of “Now

Comments

comments