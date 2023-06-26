WEEKLY STARTUP FUNDING ROUNDUP (JUNE 18 – 24)

Analysts suggest that Indian startups will need to wait for a few more weeks before witnessing a significant influx of large-scale investments. Investors are currently adopting a cautious “wait and watch” strategy, closely monitoring the global macroeconomic situation and determining their course of action accordingly.

The future decisions of the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate hikes will play a significant role in determining the flow of investments into the Indian startup ecosystem. These decisions hold the potential to have substantial impacts on the amount of capital entering the market and influencing investor sentiment and decision-making.

Major Funding Deals

Drools Pet Food – The Indian startup has secured a substantial investment of $60 million from L Catterton, a globally recognized investment firm with a focus on consumer-centric industries. This funding marks one of the largest investments in the Indian pet care industry to date.

The infusion of capital will enable Drools to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, expand its retail network, and extend its reach to a greater number of pet parents across the country. Additionally, the company intends to attract top talent and implement responsible business practices as part of its growth strategy.

Established in 2010 by Fahim Sultan, the company boasts a diverse brand portfolio, including Pure Pet, Meat Up, Canine Creek, and Kitty Yum. Furthermore, Drools exports its products to more than 20 countries, further expanding its global presence.

EyeMantra – EyeMantra, a prominent eye care hospital chain in India, recently secured a significant investment of $10 million from MantraCare, a renowned global player in the healthcare industry. This funding will serve as a catalyst for the expansion of EyeMantra’s branch network throughout India, with the ambitious goal of establishing a presence in over 30 cities.

With this investment, EyeMantra also intends to extend its reach to international markets, including Africa and Southeast Asia. By leveraging MantraCare’s expertise and expansive network, the company aims to deliver exceptional eye care services to individuals not only in India but also beyond its borders. The funding will support the recruitment and training of additional medical professionals, the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, and the provision of a comprehensive range of eye care solutions.

Digantra – The digital marketing agency, secured a $10 million investment from MantraCare, a prominent healthcare platform facilitating connections between patients and doctors, as well as wellness services. This funding infusion will play a crucial role in enabling Digantra to scale its operations, bolster its team, and cater to an expanded client base across India and other markets.

Moreover, this investment will empower Digantra to leverage MantraCare’s expertise and extensive network to deliver innovative and tailored solutions specifically designed for the healthcare sector. The company has strategic plans to introduce new offerings, including online fundraising campaigns, social media management, and web design, thus further diversifying its portfolio of products and services.