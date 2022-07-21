The Netherlands threatens gambling provider Gammix with a weekly fine in the millions

The Dutch gambling authority Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued a cease-and-desist order against the gambling operator Gammix Limited. If the company, which is not licensed in the Netherlands, does not stop offering its services to gamblers, it will face a heavy fine. This was stated by the KSA in its press release yesterday. Yoju casino Login to learn more about gambling!

If Gammix Limited does not comply with the cease-and-desist order, the company will have to pay a fine of EUR 1.47 million per week. In addition, a fine of up to EUR 4.5 million is possible.

On the reasons for the decision, the authority said in its press release:

“The KSA found that Gammix offers games of chance to Dutch consumers via various websites. However, However, Gammix Ltd. does not have a license for this. This means that no control is possible, which means, among other things, that it is not checked whether the game is fair and whether sufficient attention is paid to the prevention of addiction.”

Lack of technical measures to exclude Dutch players

The injunction had been preceded by a review of the rantcasino.com and nordslot.com websites operated by Gammix. Between 1 and 8 March 2022, KSA investigated whether it was possible to participate in gambling on websites from the Netherlands.

It found that players from the Netherlands could deposit money, create a player account and play for money on the sites.

According to the KSA, however, Gammix was not only making an unauthorized gambling offer to players from the Netherlands via the websites rantcasino.com and nordslot.com. In addition, Dutch players could also access four other unlicensed gambling websites. Gammix thus had a strong presence on the Dutch black market and posed a threat to local players.

In addition, the authority found that the website nordslot.com had received almost 25,000 visits from the Netherlands between 16 May and 11 June. The number of visits to rantcasino.com had even exceeded 31,000 during this period.

Accordingly, players from the Netherlands were not excluded from the gambling offer. Therefore, the KSA demanded that Gammix discontinue its offer for Dutch players. If the company did not comply, it would face the announced fines. However, the decision of the authority can be appealed.