Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Snowflake stock jumped after the software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the third quarter while revenue blew past estimates. January-quarter guidance for SNOW stock also came in above expectations.

The Montana-based company, which went public last year and has yet to reach profitability, posted revenue of $334.4 million on Wednesday to generate a net loss of $154.9 million, beating Wall Street expectations.

Snowflake said revenue jumped 110% from a year earlier to $334.4 million. Analysts had estimated Snowflake revenue at $305.6 million.

Snowflake stock gained 9.2% to 339.70 in morning trading on the stock market today. SNOW stock had surged over 15% initially on the earnings release.

In Wednesday’s regular session, SNOW stock fell 7% amid a broad market sell-off. Snowflake stock had gained 12% in 2021 heading into the earnings report.

The provider of cloud-based data analytics software said product revenue rose 110% during the quarter to $312 million, compared with estimates of $284 million.

Snowflake, whose investors include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Iconiq Capital LLC, an investment firm that manages money for some of the most prominent people in Silicon Valley, also has set high expectations for itself. The company in June said it would hit $10 billion in product revenue in its 2029 fiscal year.

On Wednesday, Snowflake said it had 5,416 customers as of Oct. 31, compared with 4,990 as of July 31. Company officials said 148 customers accounted for more than $1 million in product revenue over the past 12 months, including eight customers that accounted for more than $10 million.

“The 10% revenue beat was the largest since its IPO & Q4 guide was well above, all while SNOW stock hit a milestone of positive operating margin,” said Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood in a report.

For the current quarter ending in January, Snowflake forecasts product revenue in a range of $345 million to $350 million, topping estimates of $316 million.

