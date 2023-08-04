Social Media Bots found Inflating FTX-listed crypto assets Prices

In a shocking revelation, a recent report unveiled the significant involvement of social media bots in artificially inflating the value of various cryptocurrencies listed on the FTX exchange. The report, commissioned by a leading cybersecurity firm, sheds light on the extensive use of automated accounts to manipulate market sentiment, inflating FTX-listed crypto assets and driving up prices of specific digital assets, leading to potential market distortions and investor losses.

According to a recent analysis conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), bots operating on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are suspected to have significantly contributed to the inflation of cryptocurrency values associated with the now-defunct FTX exchange and its sister company, Alameda Research.

Report Unveils Social Media Bots’ Role in Boosting FTX-Listed Coins

NCRI’s report analyzed a vast dataset of over three million posts spanning from 2019 to 2023, which referenced 18 cryptocurrencies listed on FTX. The findings revealed that approximately 20% of the online discussions related to these coins were attributed to bot-like accounts on the social media platform X. Remarkably, this inauthentic social media activity displayed a remarkable ability to predict price fluctuations for half of the examined FTX-associated coins.

The study indicated that promotions for inflating FTX-listed crypto assets on X directly preceded significant spikes in their values. Moreover, the proportion of inauthentic posts steadily increased over time, eventually comprising around 50% of the overall chatter surrounding these cryptocurrencies. These results strongly suggest that manipulative strategies were employed to artificially enhance market sentiment following the listing of these coins on the FTX exchange.

Unveiling Potential Market Manipulation: Abnormal Activity Around Recently Launched Crypto Tokens

The report further delved into the activities surrounding recently launched crypto tokens, including the meme coin PEPE. Abnormal patterns of account creation and predictive correlations between bot-generated posts and price fluctuations were detected, indicating the potential existence of ongoing market manipulation through coordinated and inauthentic social media engagement. Notably, the study identified the FTX-listed coins SPELL, IMX, GALA, RNDR, and BOBA as being involved in this type of behaviour.

Researchers at NCRI highlighted that bot activity seemed to surge following official promotion by FTX, implying that such endorsements might have acted as a catalyst for attracting inauthentic amplification. The research showed that after listing on FTX, each coin experienced significant increases in overall online chatter. However, what stood out was the noteworthy rise in the proportion of inauthentic posts within this chatter over time.

Safeguarding Investors Amid Rising Concerns of Cryptocurrency Manipulation

The NCRI report emphasizes the growing risks that cryptocurrencies face as they gain mainstream acceptance, particularly concerning the potential for manipulation through bots and fake social media accounts. To protect investors and ensure financial stability, the researchers stress the urgent need for greater transparency and regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency markets, where orchestrated hype and deception on platforms like X can lead to significant volatility.

Through their study, NCRI illustrates the pivotal role that social media plays in both the meteoric rise and dramatic downfall of FTX amid swirling accusations of fraud. The findings strongly suggest that the FTX ecosystem heavily relied on inauthentic online engagement to bolster valueless assets, creating a “bot-driven gold rush” reminiscent of pump-and-dump schemes. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, mitigating such practices becomes imperative to preserve investor trust and the overall integrity of the market.

The NCRI report highlights the pervasive influence of social media bots in manipulating the value of inflating FTX-listed crypto assets, raising serious concerns for investors and financial stability. The findings underscore the necessity for increased transparency and regulatory oversight in the cryptocurrency market, especially as orchestrated hype and deception continue to drive volatility. As cryptocurrencies gain mainstream traction, safeguarding investors from the risks posed by inauthentic online engagement becomes paramount. The study’s revelations regarding the bot-driven tactics utilized within the FTX empire emphasize the need for greater vigilance and collaboration among exchanges, regulators, and social media platforms to ensure a fair and trustworthy marketplace.

