Top 5 Checks before buying an SSL Certificate

Are you planning to install an SSL certificate on your company website?

Considering the threat posed by cybercrime to companies, securing your site with an SSL is a great move.

It is estimated that seventy-five records are stolen by hackers every second. And on average, 30,000 new websites (mostly legitimate small business sites) are hacked daily.

An SSL certificate can not only protect your confidential data, but can affirm your business identity, boost search engine ranking, help you satisfy PCI/DDS requirements, and improve your customer trust.

A secure site is also linked to increased sales. A survey found out that 84% of shoppers would abandon a purchase if you send data over an insecure connection.

However, there are certain things you should know before you install an SSL certificate.

In this article, we will touch upon five points you should know before you buy SSL certificate, in hopes that you will become a more informed user.

Is the Certificate Authority reputed?

When you buy SSL certificate, you should ensure that you are buying only from the reputed and trusted certificate issuing authorities.

You can quickly get a free SSL, and it will no doubt offer encryption, but it should not be the sole objective of installing an SSL. It should provide authentication and trust, which only certificates from reputed CAs can provide.

Apart from encryption, an SSL from a reputed CA can provide a trust seal that will gain your customer trust and loyalty.

Besides, buyers tend to gravitate toward brands they recognize as they can be trusted.

How many domains do you want to secure?

Find out how many domains you want to secure. Some website owners will require a certificate for only one domain, while others will be required to secure several.

If your organization needs to secure more than one domain and their subdomains, you can go for a Multi-domain wildcard SSL Certificate.

Also, known as a SAN-enabled Wildcard, these certificates can help you to easily secure your multiple domains and sub domains. Furthermore, it is cost-effective as well. This SAN wildcard SSL will enable you to secure up to 250 domains.

It is great for large companies wanting to secure their entire digital infrastructures with a single certificate. So, if you are a company with multiple websites and domains in different countries, choose Multi-Domain Wildcard to encrypt your entire portfolio with a single certificate.

Though it will cost more as compared to other certificates, it is better than buying several certificates that secure only one domain.

What about securing subdomains?

If you have one domain but several subdomains, you can settle for a cheap wildcard SSL.

A Wildcard SSL certificate can secure several subdomains under a primary domain hosted on numerous servers with its 256-bit encryption and verified business authentication in case of business validation type certificate. It adds ease and lowers the operational cost of organizations.

Is having a dedicated IP mandatory?

The answer is both YES and NO, depending on your hosting provider. But still, a dedicated IP is crucial if you are going to install an SSL certificate.

It is true that several companies can use Server Name Indication (SNI) to provide SSL certificates installation on a single IP addresses.

SNI indicates the host-name the user is trying to link to. Also, it makes it possible for the server to present several certificates on the same I.P. and port number. So, an SSL certificate can be used on shared hosting.

However, while using a shared I.P., be prepared to come across a certificate mismatch error. It is very common. Moreover, SNI is not compatible with many outdated browser versions, including versions of Internet Explorer (6, 7, 8, and 9), Safari on Windows XP, and Blackberry browsers.

To seamlessly link your SSL certificate to your IP address, it is advisable to start using a dedicated IP. Moreover, a dedicated IP address boosts your performance and security.

What level of validation is required on your site?

SSL certificates can provide three levels of validation, namely Domain validated (DV) SSL certificates, Organization validated (OV) SSL certificates, and Extended validated (EV) SSL certificates. They give the visual clues to the users, proving your site is secure.

A Domain Validated (DV) SSL certificate provides basic encryption, and you are only validated at the domain level. It is easy to obtain one, and the CA will verify that you are the current owner of that domain name and own domain rights. These certificates are cheap and suitable for those companies who just want a certificate to secure their site and boost their SEO rankings.

Organization validated (OV) SSL certificates provide instant identity confirmation and strong encryption. These certificates are more credible than Domain Validated SSL Certificates. Once you install an OV certificate, a padlock and https will be activated against domain name. One can click on padlock to see the verified business details.

Moreover, it will show your business identity, thus assuring your customers that you care about their security.

Extended Validated (EV) SSL certificates offer the same strong encryption as other certificates. But it also provides the highest credibility. Website owners have to undergo a strict validation process in order to obtain an EV certificate. Once verified, you will see the secure padlock icon and HTTPS. Users who visit your company site will be less reluctant to give out their personal information.

Getting an SSL certificate in this day and age has become mandatory if you want to secure your site from scammers and protect your customer’s data.

But before you invest in an SSL, it is good to refer to these five checks. It will help you become a more informed user.

If you are a big organization wanting to secure multiple domains and subdomains, a Multi-domain wildcard SSL will be your best bet. And for ecommerce stores wanting to gain customer trust, go for the Extended Validated (EV) SSL certificates that offer the highest level of validation.

Hopefully, these points will help you while choosing best SSL certificate.

