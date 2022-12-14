Sonic Frontiers Has Already Sold 2.5 Million Copies Worldwide

Sega announced Sonic Frontiers had crossed a major milestone, with Sonic Adventures’ latest Sonic title selling more than 2.5 million copies worldwide. Sonic Frontiers has reached an important sales milestone, as Sega revealed the game has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide since its release on November 6.

It is been just under a month since Sonic Frontiers was released, and the Sonic the Hedgehogs open-world Sonic game has already moved more than two million copies, hitting the two-and-a-half million milestones. Sega has announced the latest installment of their cult classic Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Frontiers, which has crossed 2.5 million units sold worldwide since it launched earlier this month across PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The sales further enhance Sonics’ status as one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time, selling over 1.5 billion copies worldwide since the first Sonic game was released back in 1991 on the Sega Genesis.

Sonic Frontiers is the latest entry in the growing Sonic media ventures portfolio, including projects such as Netflix’s forthcoming animated series Sonic Prime, Paramount film about the titular Sonic the Hedgehog, and the series collection of fast-paced action games dating back to 1991. Sonic Frontiers is considered to be the most daring approach to Sega’s classic Sonic franchise to date, and it is one that is paying dividends by moving forward with this new direction. The game, which took the Blue Hedgehog into the open-world, semi-open-ended setting established a new, reliable formula upon which to build, and fans seemed to have appreciated the experiment.

The first update added Jukebox, Photo Mode, and Challenge Mode, and the next one celebrates Sonics’ birthday, adding a new Koco, as well as Challenges in an open area. There will also be new open-zone challenges to participate in, a new Koco to collect, and a celebration of Sonics’ birthday in 2023. Sega added that they plan to continue supporting Sonic Frontiers through large-scale free updates, which will add new elements, including extra modes and costumes, to Sonic Frontiers.

Takashi Iizuka, Sonic Team boss, has said before that the Open Zone Concept is the next step in 10 years that is, we should see more games using this concept in the future. Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka felt that the series needed to go in an innovative direction that informs the games to come, in the same way, Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) and Sonic Adventure (1998) established templates that were used in subsequent games.