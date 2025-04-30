Sony Group Corp. is mulling spinning off and listing its chip unit, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. (SSS), on the public share market, said people familiar with the matter. The big news may arrive as soon as this year and is the latest in a string of efforts by Sony to reshape itself from a diversified technology giant into an entertainment giant.

The Japanese conglomerate has faced pressure from activist investors like Third Point LLC-owned by Dan Loeb to rationalize operations and unlock shareholder value. Sony has been slow to accept such calls at first, but the company now appears to be succumbing to the idea of offloading non-core assets, including its chip business.

“This is a logical shift in strategy when you think about where Sony’s growth is originating from,” market analyst Yuki Tanaka says. “Their gaming, music, and movie businesses are all performing well, while the semiconductor business has been under increasing pressure.”

Falling Margins Prompt Spinoff Talk for Sony’s Chip Business

The chip-making unit, which was previously a silver lining due to its market-leading image sensors used in smartphones globally, has witnessed its margins take a steep fall in recent times.

Operating profit margins fell from about 25% at the height of its success to above 10% recently, as the business division struggles with weak growth, increasing costs, and increased competition from Chinese rivals.

Insiders say Sony would sell a majority of SSS shares to existing shareholders in a spin-off and hold onto a minority. The transaction would leave the chip business around ¥7 trillion ($49.2 billion). Sony officials had played down such speculation, its spokesman stating, “The article is based on speculation and there are no such specific plans.”

The timing is uncertain, at least with all the global trade tensions and tariff issues hanging over the tech sector. But analysts can envision outright advantages to a potential spinoff, giving the semiconductor unit greater autonomy, faster decision-making, and greater access to the capital markets—all important factors in today’s rapidly shifting chip landscape.

Sony Semiconductor’s Transformation Amidst Shifting Priorities

Sony Semiconductor Solutions is best known for its premium image sensors, driving cameras in premium smartphones from Apple, Xiaomi, and many other global brands.

The division has also enabled camera technology in Sony phones and for other competitors. But with the decline in global smartphone demand and the emergence of technologically advanced Chinese competitors, growth opportunities have narrowed.

Recent bottom-line results bear it out: while Sony’s game and music divisions had solid operating income increases of 37% and 28% in the December quarter respectively, the semiconductor segment has continued to see margin erosion. The latest change of leadership at SSS, with President and CEO Shinji Sashida, reflects recognition of need for fresh guidance to drive what company officials call an “unprecedented transformation” in the semiconductor business.

The possible chip spinoff is simply one aspect of Sony’s deeper strategic vision. The company has increasingly become an entertainment creative powerhouse, focusing the use of what executives describe as a “Creative Entertainment Vision” of intellectual property value maximization in games, music, and film.

Sony’s Entertainment Focus: A New Era

Entertainment businesses at Sony now represent close to 60% of total company sales, with additional portfolio optimization on tap as the company acts on its narrowing focus.

“It’s a fascinating metamorphosis for a firm previously defined by Walkman and television,” comments industry analyst Hiroshi Yamamoto. “Sony today looks to the future in PlayStation, streaming audio, and blockbusters, with hardware taking second place instead of leading the pack.”

Financial analysts are split on the potential spinoff. Some believe it will unleash massive shareholder value by allowing each company to focus on what it does best, while others are worried about market volatility, potential impacts on Sony’s credit rating, and whether the semiconductor division will be able to stand alone in a more competitive world.

Sony shares have been unstable in recent months, reflecting both enthusiasm over its entertainment prospects and worry over broad economic tailwinds, like U.S. tariffs on technology exports. The long-term direction, however, seems to still be focused on entertainment and creative technology.

Whether the semiconductor spin-off happens this year or not, Sony’s path seems clear: invest in high-margin creative categories and allow its technology divisions to have the leeway they must have to be able to compete. For a technology innovator such as Sony, this is less a business choice than a revolutionary reimagining of its role in the world of technology.