Sony Is Working On 25 New Playstation 5 Games Including Some Brand New Franchises

Sony has announced that it is working on 25 PlayStation 5 exclusive products, most of which are brand new IPs. It is exciting to hear that Sony is working on a whole range of games for the Playstation 5.

If you need a new PlayStation 5 game for your PS4 or PS Vita, the good news is that a number of new games are scheduled for release. According to Herman Hulst of PlayStation Studio, who recently told the truth in a Wired interview, 25 titles currently being developed are actually first-party titles, half of which are sequels to existing games. These titles are being developed by third-party developers now owned by PlayStation Studios (i.e. acquired by Sony), which challenges the notion that they are actually “first party” titles.

Currently, we know of four first-party games coming to the PlayStation 5, and they already have a number of games planned for this year, as well as a handful of sequels.

These include the PlayStation 4 version of the game as well as a number of exclusive products, including God forbid, a sequel to the original Super Mario Bros. for the PS4.

Founded by Jade Raymond, who recently left Google to run Stadia Games, a first-party studio that has now closed, the Montreal-based independent company will work on an unannounced new IP for PlayStation. PlayStation Studios is a brand that applies to games developed under Sony’s direction by – for – employed developers, with games developed both by Sony’s own studios and independent studios such as Haven Studios. Some of these indie and AAA titles are expected to be either exclusive or part of a total of 25 First Party PS5 exclusive contracts, including a new game from Haven Studios.

The first – Party Line – from PlayStation has proven to be one of the most successful in the gaming industry in recent years. The company is known for its story-driven single-player games such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted, and Uncharted 4, as well as the exclusive PlayStation 4 games PS3 and PS4. zero Dawn has sold over ten million copies worldwide and has received awards from Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3, Game Developers Conference, and other major game conferences.

Outwardly, Sony is aiming to launch its PlayStation Studios model as the largest independent development studio in the world with more than 1,000 employees. Lempel said the average consumer is not necessarily aware of all Sony games. Of the 25 new games, nearly half will not be sequels or spin-offs, according to Sony executives.

Twenty – an additional video game is a huge boost for Sony, especially considering how slowly exclusives are seeping in. Gran Turismo has already slipped into other versions, such as the PlayStation 4 version of Super Mario 3D World.

In addition, Sony may not be able to produce all the video games that cannot be considered. This year, several games are already planned for PlayStation 5, including the PlayStation 4 version of Super Mario 3D World and several more exclusive games.

These include the PlayStation 4 version of Super Mario 3D World, as well as an exclusive game for PlayStation 5, such as Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and the banned PlayStation 3 game Mario Kart 8.

In an interview with Wired, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, said that the in-house gaming studios are putting all their efforts into developing new games for the PS5 console. Both Indie and AAA titles are expected to be exclusive, as well as 25 exclusive games for PlayStation 5, including a new game from Haven Studios. Founded by Jade Raymond, who recently left Google to run Stadia Games, a first-party studio that has now closed, the Montreal-based independent company will work on an unannounced new IP for PlayStation.

According to Hulst, more than half of the 25 games are exclusively available for the PS 5 console and not on other platforms.

This seems to be good news for game enthusiasts who already own a PS5, but note that some of the games will not be exclusive to PS 5. More info can be found on the PS Blog Here.

Some games will also be released for PS4, such as PlayStation Studios games for Xbox. Show 21 is Horizon Zero Dawn, which is available on PC, while it will also be available on Xbox One and PS 4 in the next few months.

There were widespread concerns about the PS5 game constellation. Sony has invested heavily in Naughty Dog’s assets, an action that appears to have leaked to other studios, including Bend Studio, which has led to games like Days Gone 2 being rejected by Sony. A new Uncharted title was briefly in production at Bend before being put on hold, and a reboot of Last of Us is still in development at Sony after returning to N naughty Dog after a brief hiatus following the release of Uncharted 4.