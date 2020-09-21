Sony Playstation 5 listed on Amazon: specs and price

Sony PlayStation 5 is going to launch in India on 19th November. But, the consoles have been listed on Amazon before the launch. Like always, the devices might be priced way higher in India than other markets, but it can still do well because of the excellent specs and top-notch games. Let’s look at the consoles’ specs and some games that will come with it.
Sony PlayStation 5 specification and design
The new console by Sony comes with pretty capable specs. It runs on an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz and has a custom RDNA 2 GPU architecture with 10.28 TFLOPs computing power. It also has a custom build 825gb NVMe SSD and 16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory. The console also supports Ray tracing, Custom Tempest Engine 3D Audio, and up to 8k resolution.
Coming to the design of PS5, there were mixed reactions when Sony revealed the new consoles. So, it is a personal preference, but I unquestionably love this modern aesthetic. I just wished they also released an all matt black version. But, the white one is pretty dope too.
Games launching alongside PS5
A console is made unique by the games that come with it. Well, the PS5 is no different and comes with some pretty exciting titles. Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destructions AllStars, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Sackboy A Big Adventure.
It will support up to 120 fps at 4k and even 8k output at a lower framerate. The PlayStation 5 will also have ray tracing support and HDR capabilities to provide an even realistic experience.
