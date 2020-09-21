Sony Playstation 5 listed on Amazon: specs and price

Sony PlayStation 5 is going to launch in India on 19th November. But, the consoles have been listed on Amazon before the launch. Like always, the devices might be priced way higher in India than other markets, but it can still do well because of the excellent specs and top-notch games. Let’s look at the consoles’ specs and some games that will come with it.

Sony PlayStation 5 specification and design

The new console by Sony comes with pretty capable specs. It runs on an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz and has a custom RDNA 2 GPU architecture with 10.28 TFLOPs computing power. It also has a custom build 825gb NVMe SSD and 16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory. The console also supports Ray tracing, Custom Tempest Engine 3D Audio, and up to 8k resolution.

Coming to the design of PS5, there were mixed reactions when Sony revealed the new consoles. So, it is a personal preference, but I unquestionably love this modern aesthetic. I just wished they also released an all matt black version. But, the white one is pretty dope too.