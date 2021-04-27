Sony to Use AI

The entertainment company Sony is now using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to enhance the gaming experience for its users. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the gaming industry is not new, but it’s also not surprising that more and more big companies are now incorporating it into their products. This technology is the next big thing along with Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). The company has recently published a patent which says that this AI program developed by Sonia will be able to help the users customize their video game characters.

Video Credits: Bang Game Tech, YouTube

This AI program by Sony learns by studying the personal traits of each user. These traits are gathered from the users gaming profile. This system is similar to several others which Sony has patented last year. The most prominent amongst all was the gaming assistant for PlayStation 5.

The AI program, while functioning, first assigns a default game play profile to the user. This program is also capable of simulating how a human would play the game and includes their playing style too. This program then understands and learns the playing style of its current user and then automates the game playing process according to it. This assisted game play method aims to enable its users to control their own AI characters to support the gaming experience.

In order to further understand the unique gaming style of its current user, this AI program monitors a set of gameplays in order to adapt the default gaming system for its users. Once this program studies and learns the data and is able to understand the playing style of the user, the AI can control the instance of the first gaming application in order to essentially automate the playing process to assist the user during play.

This is not the first time Sony had tried to enhance its user experience while playing video games. In the year 2020, Sony Interactive Entertainment had filed a patent which was a ‘joint viewing player’. This player would rejoice the victories of the person playing the game and was also able to console when things would get hard. It has not been specified yet whether it will be a robot or a digital persona. But this system will be equipped with a number of sensors which will be able to determine the players mood and will respond appropriately.

According to the patent that was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, “The inventor has focused on the possibility of utilizing a robot as a joint viewing player who experiences sympathy with a user. It is expected that the user’s affinity with the robot is increased and motivation for playing a game is enhanced by the robot viewing the game play next to the user and being pleased or sad together with the user.”

Speaking about the current AI program Sony has also made it clear that the AI characters developed could possibly might get stuck on a certain task in the game. In order to address this problem, the company has developed the program in such a way that whenever it gets stuck, the program can refer to an in built online information guide to seek assistance automatically. This AI program is developed not to step in the game without the user’s knowledge or permission so it is unable to take over the game completely and play instead of the user.