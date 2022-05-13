Sony WH-1000XM5 launched officially by Sony, here is what we know

Sony has officially unveiled its newest flagship noise-canceling headphones, the 1000XM5. Sony’s new over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation improve ANC performance and audio capabilities. The Sony WH-1000XM5 also has a completely redesigned design, with a smaller and lighter headband.

Sony WH-1000XM5 compared to previous XM headphones

The Sony WH-1000 line of headphones has long been noted for its industry-leading noise-canceling technology and lengthy battery life. Does the Sony WH-1000XM5 live up to these expectations? The Sony WH-1000XM5 has the following notable characteristics.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 differs significantly from the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM3. The small headband design appears to be influenced by Apple’s and Bose’s current offerings.

When compared to the competition, the Sony WH-1000XM5 seems highly modern and distinctive in terms of design. Unlike the Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3, the Sony WH-1000XM5 cannot be folded, hence it comes with a somewhat larger travel case. Despite having smaller drivers, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is driven by a 30mm driver and promises to give superior audio performance than the Sony WH-1000XM4.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 also boasts an eight microphone system, with four microphones on each side, which provides excellent noise suppression and should provide a superior transparency mode. The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers Bluetooth 5.2 connection, as well as Google Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair technologies.

When used with ANC, the Sony WH-1000XM5 promises to last 30 hours, while when used without ANC, the Sony WH-1000XM5 claims to last 40 hours on a single charge. Fast charging is supported by the Sony WH-1000XM5 through the USB Type-C connection. The Sony WH-1000XM5 comes in black and silver colors, and the retail packaging includes an AUX port with a 3.5mm connection.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 will price at $400 at launch, which is $50 higher than the Sony WH-1000XM4. As of present, there is no word on when the Sony WH-1000XM5 will be available in India. However, when they do appear, the headphones are projected to cost somewhat more than Rs. 30,000, whereas the Sony WH-1000XM4 is now available on most platforms for roughly Rs. 24,990.

