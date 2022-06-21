Sony will be joining with Samsung for bringing 100 MP Camera sensors

It’s been nearly three years since Samsung introduced its first 108MP camera sensor. The business released its first 200MP camera sensor earlier this year. In order to entice more customers, Sony may now enter the megapixel battle with its own 100MP smartphone camera sensors.

Sony has yet to release a smartphone sensor with 100+ megapixels, although one is apparently on the way. According to leaks from Digital Chat Station, the business would take an unusual route, instead of targeting the flagship market with its first 100MP sensor.

Sony’s 100 MP Camera Sensor to bed launched

According to reports, Sony has been developing its first-generation 100MP camera sensor. According to the source, the Japanese company’s first 100MP camera sensor will be part of its IMX8 series and will be appropriate for mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones. No details have been released, although the sensor might be larger than a standard 1/2-inch 64MP camera.

While no smartphone has been released with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP camera sensor, the South Korean company is already working on its second-generation 200MP sensor, which might be released later this year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to include a 200MP camera sensor.

Motorola’s future flagship smartphone, the Edge 30 Ultra, is said to be equipped with the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera. Apple employs Sony camera sensors solely in iPhones, but OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi are gradually transitioning from Samsung to Sony sensors in their high-end smartphones.

Other details we know so far about the new sensor

This new sensor is speculated to be a part of Sony’s IMX8 lineup of camera sensors. The IMX800, a 54MP 1/1.49″ sensor featured in the Honor 70 series, made its debut in the series lately. We can only assume because DCS does not reveal any information on the 100MP sensor. Given its target market, it will not be the biggest or most competent model in Sony’s lineup.

Of course, Sony already has a large sensor, the 1.0″ sensor found in the Xperia Pro-I. That sensor was initially built for the RX100 VII camera, but Sony had difficulty integrating it inside a phone-friendly thickness. However, we will have to wait a little more to see Sony completely develop the new sensor for smartphones.

Although Samsung has already developed sensors yes Sony will be standing as a great competitor for 100 MP sensors, so let’s see how well the competition go!

Also Read: