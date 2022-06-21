Ronaldo’s £1.7m Bugatti Veyron crashed into a wall in Spain

A Bugatti Veyron owned by Cristiano Ronaldo crashed into the entrance of a house in Spain today. Ronaldo was not present in the car while the accident happened. The footballer legend is currently vacationing in Majorca, with his family.

News reports suggest that Ronaldo’s employee who was behind the wheels lost control while driving the supercar and crashed into a wall in the East Coast resort of Sa Coma.

Even though no injuries got reported so far, Bugatti’s motor got severely damaged in the crash.

The driver of the car has taken full responsibility for the incident.

Police have started an investigation. There have been no comments from both Ronaldo’s management team or police authorities.

According to The Sun, police have recorded in its database the happening of the accident and details of the person who was behind the wheel. The database can be accessed by investigators or court officials when the need comes up.

Sources also informed The Sun that if the owner of the resort would like to claim compensation for the damage, the police report and the data registered in the database will come as an additional document.

Ronaldo’s 10-day holiday

Earlier, Ronaldo had shipped his Bugatti Veyron and Mercedes SUV to Majorca to enjoy his 10-day summer break before beginning his next season.

Ronaldo bought this limited edition of Bugatti Veyron back in 2020 for £1.7m. With a top speed of 236 mph (379.8 km/h) with acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (99.78 km/h) in just 2.4 seconds, Ronaldo is one of 10 people in the world to own a Centodiece.

According to a report by The Sun, Ronaldo, and his family are staying at a mansion. The mansion reportedly has a pool, gym and mini football, pitch. He also has access to a super yacht anchored at Port Adriano. Daily Mail reported that the hatch costs almost 5.5 million pounds.

Ronaldo has an amazing collection of more than 10 cars. Some other famous supercars owned by Ronaldo include Ferrari 599 GTO, Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren MP4 12C.